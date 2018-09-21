After debuting his namesake line at New York Fashion Week, Jeremy Scott, who is also the creative director of Moschino, showed the fashion house's spring 2019 collection in Milan, Italy. The designer is known for his eccentric and often buzzy takes on fashion (he once sent models in dry cleaning bags down the runway), so Thursday's show did not disappoint.

Models walked down the runway in scribble-pattern '80s outfits, with some of Scott's looks giving nods to fashion houses such as Marc Jacobs and Dior. The ultimate scene-stealing look, however, was his last: a bubble-shaped bridal dress complete with a matching cathedral veil. Gigi Hadid held the honor of wearing such an extravagant piece as she closed the show in the minidress. (In the past, most shows ended with a bridal look, which was the most painstaking, hardest-to-make garment, and was often regarded as the crème de la crème of the collection.)

Hadid, who has walked in Scott's previous shows, was a natural choice to showcase this over-the-top dress. She held a bouquet of baby's breath while people behind her dressed in black pretended to be butterflies and held up her gorgeous veil, which her sis Bella already called dibs on.

Gigi in all her glory:

