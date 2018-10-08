image
Kylie Jenner Loved Her Vex Clothing Minidress So Much, She Took Multiple Photos for the 'Gram

Which snap was your favorite?

image
image
Instagram user kyliejenner

My weekend outfit was a little different from Kylie Jenner's. While I was laying on the couch in my workout pants and top (I never made it to my 8 a.m. barre class), she was posing up a storm in a sexy blue latex dress for Instagram. The strapless minidress from Vex Clothing hugged her curves and was so shiny, the star couldn't resist getting multiple shots of the look from all angles. It appeared she loved the going-out ensemble as she posted not one, but three different photos of the dress. (My favorite pose is the one where she's holding a feathery handbag.)

If you follow Jenner's style, then you know this isn't the first time she's worn a latex dress. Last month, she channeled Kim Kardashian circa 2015 in a pink latex look. The 21-year-old, who recently wore this red-hot two piece to Jordyn Woods' birthday party, has an affinity for body-con clothing and isn't afraid to show off her silhouette. The dress is still available to shop for $290 if you're in love with it. And, if you're wondering where exactly you'd should wear it to, my suggestions would be for Halloween (to channel Kylie Jenner, of course) or New Year's Eve.

View this post on Instagram

finally the weekend😎

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

💎

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Shop Jenner's exact dress here:

Vex Clothing Mini Tube Dress vexclothing.com $290.00
SHOP IT
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
