Just months after having her wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, Meghan Markle's back at the church. She and Prince Harry arrived together for Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. While this isn't Meghan's first time attending a wedding as a royal (she has gone to two different ones since May), the ceremony is extra special since Eugenie is Harry's cousin. Meghan wore a navy Givenchy dress and coat.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

As we predicted, she chose a more formal outfit to wear inside the church instead of the breezy dresses she's worn to past weddings. The full Givenchy look complete with matching Noel Stewart hat was beautiful, yet subtle enough in both color and style so as to not draw attention away from the bride. Between her outfit and Kate Middleton's brighter pink Alexander McQueen look (both coat dresses!), the two royals kept their ensembles slightly more subdued than Princess Diana did when she attended Princess Eugenie's mom's wedding in 1986. (Quick history lesson: Sarah Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew, Duke of York from 1986 to 1996. Prince Andrew is the older brother of Prince Charles, who was married to Diana from 1981 to 1996)



Getty Images GARETH FULLER

When Princess Diana attended Ferguson's wedding, she wore a bright cerulean dress with black polka dots. She, of course, matched her heels and hats to the dress and added a good ol' Hollywood touch with black gloves.

Getty Images

Wearing print isn't unusual at royal weddings (remember Pippa Middleton's floral look at Meghan's wedding?) and Princess Di's look only solidified her as the style force of her time. Fast forward years later, her sons wives have followed in her footsteps to carve out their own fashion legacies. Check out Meghan's wedding guest look from head to toe, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images GARETH FULLER