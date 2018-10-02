The Outfit Meghan Markle Might Wear to Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's no stranger to royal weddings. After she married Prince Harry, she went to the wedding of his cousin, Celia McCorquodale, where she wore an Oscar de la Renta dress. A few months later, Meghan was spotted in a Club Monaco ensemble at the wedding of Harry's childhood best friend, Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks. Both of those wedding guest outfits were colorful, bold, and effortless. They were also a breath of fresh air from the usual stiff coat dresses we usually see at royal ceremonies.

Given Meghan's sometimes unconventional yet stylish choices, we're all wondering what she'll wear to Princess Eugenie's wedding on October 12. The ceremony will be held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor (the same place Meghan and Harry wed) and is expected to be a huge celebration.

Since the church ceremony is a little more formal, my guess is that Meghan won't be wearing a fluttery, floral dress, as she has for the summer weddings. Compared to Kate Middleton, who will likely be in a coat dress (she wore this Alexander McQueen piece to Meghan's nuptials), if Meghan chooses a breezy gown, it might come across as too casual for Princess Eugenie's wedding.

On June 16, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the wedding of his cousin Celia McCorquodale in Stoke Rochford, Lincolnshire. Meghan wore a beautiful blue-and-white Oscar de la Renta dress with a pair of Aquazzura shoes. The heels were the same pair Meghan wore to her own wedding reception. Splash News Geoff Robinson Photography / SplashNews.com

On August 4, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee. For the celebration, the Duchess of Sussex wore a multicolored Club Monaco dress and her Aquazzura bow pumps. She topped it off with a navy Philip Treacy fascinator. Getty Images Samir Hussein

The royal will likely go the other route, with more sophisticated styles like this fit-and-flare Roland Mouret number, which Jennifer Garner also wore to her walk of fame ceremony. In order to not steal the spotlight from the bride, Meghan might also choose a more demure color to wear such as navy, pale pink, or caramel. For Prince Louis' christening, the duchess wore an olive Ralph Lauren dress with a matching fascinator. The look was simple and elegant. The color—though a little unexpected—looked gorgeous on Meghan.

On July 9, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Prince Louis’ christening at Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace. Meghan wore a Ralph Lauren dress and a Stephen Jones hat while Harry wore a blue suit. Getty Images DOMINIC LIPINSKI

As for who might design Meghan's wedding guest look, the options are...endless. She has worn creations from Stella McCartney, Carolina Herrera, Prada, Altuzarra, and, of course: Givenchy. As Elle noted, the royal has worn the label to most of her "firsts" as a royal, so she could wear the fashion house again to one of the biggest wedding days in history. One thing we know for sure, however, is that Meghan will most definitely have a fascinator on as guests are required to wear them for royal weddings.