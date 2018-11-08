image
The Jimmy Choo Voyager Boot Has a Heated Insole and I Need It

No more frozen toes in winter.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Courtesy DanielRiera

The thought of going to work in the snow just became more bearable, thanks to Jimmy Choo. The luxury footwear brand launched its latest boot—The Jimmy Choo Voyager—that's not only super sleek and stylish but also has a genius function too. The lightweight boot has a heated sole (!!) and was designed in partnership with smart shoe technology Zhor-Tech.

How it works: The heated insole is controlled wirelessly by a mobile app, so you can adjust the temperature for each sole to your preference. The range goes from 77°F to 113°F (or 25°C to 45°C). The heating power reportedly lasts up to eight hours, depending on the environment you're in and you can recharge your boot (there's a USB port hidden underneath the back collar).

"The Jimmy Choo Voyager represents the first step into an exciting new territory. Wearable technology is still in its infancy and our first consideration when developing the Jimmy Choo Voyager was functionality," said Sandra Choi, the creative director of Jimmy Choo, in a statement.

And functional it is. The boot's lugged commando sole is built for traction (don't let the snow keep you from your weekend hikes) and the shoe itself is water resistant, making them the perfect alternative to your clunkier rain boots.

image
Courtesy

As for the insides of the footwear, there is a shearling lining to provide extra warmth and comfort as you battle the bitter cold. Say no more, I'm 100 percent sold on these boots. I'm adding a pair to my holiday wish list right now.

