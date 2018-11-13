Stella McCartney's New Bridal Collection Includes Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

Good news for brides-to-be and fans of expert tailoring, dramatic caped dresses, and the Duchess of Sussex's style: Stella McCartney, the designer behind Meghan Markle's second wedding dress, is officially in the bridal game.

Launching today, Stella McCartney "Made with Love" is the designer's take on modern wedding-wear and is really a bridal extension of her signature eveningwear offerings—plus, it includes a few looks that might be familiar if you follow Meghan Markle's outfit changes. The limited edition dress inspired by the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding reception gown (a high-neck look with a low back) is part of this new collection, as well as a dramatic caped number that is one of McCartney's signature styles and a version of the navy blue caped dress Meghan wore to the Queen's birthday concert this year.

The Duchess of Sussex's Stella McCartney reception dress. Getty Images Stella McCartney

The Duchess of Sussex at the Queen's birthday concert. Getty Images Stella McCartney

The 17-piece collection features seven different sleek bridal gowns, an all-lace jumpsuit (not the same as the one Gwyneth Paltrow recently chose for her wedding reception, but here for the jumpsuit vibes!), and my personal favorite: a stunning ivory tuxedo that screams modern, sophisticated bride (and, obviously, First Wives Club).

Hi, I am desperate for this wedding tux that I will wear over and over again! Stella McCartney

In keeping with her commitment to sustainability, McCartney chose sustainable viscose as well as modern versions of couture fabrics like lace and chiffon to craft her debut bridal line. The collection is available in Stella McCartney stores by private appointment (contact privateclientus@stellamccartney.com to schedule or book online) and through select retailers including Nordstrom.