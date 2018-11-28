image
Queen Letizia's Pretty ASOS Pink Dress Is Only $119 and Still Available to Shop

image
By Marina Liao
Spanish Queen Letizia Ortiz Visits The 'Teatro Real' During An Official Visit to Spain From The Chinese First Lady
Splash NewsGTres / SplashNews.com

The only other royal who could rival Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's knack for finding stylish affordable clothes is Queen Letizia. The Spanish royal already has a loyal devotion to her Steve Madden heels, and we just found out she shops at ASOS too. See! Royals are just like us!

On Wednesday, the Queen of Spain and her husband, King Felipe VI of Spain, welcomed President Xi Jinping of China and First Lady Peng Liyuan to the Royal Palace of Madrid. (President Xi Jinping and his wife are on a three-day visit of Spain.) For the special meeting, Queen Letizia wore a pretty blush long-sleeve midi dress. The dress featured floral and bird embroidery on the front and on the sleeves, giving it an elegant feminine vibe. As most royals do, Queen Letizia matched her pink shoes and clutch to her dress. She completed her look with a pair of two-toned earrings by Coolok in emerald and pink.

The dress, which costs only $119, is still, thankfully, available to shop should you want to wear it to a garden party or wedding. If you're loving the bird motif though, shop more similar gowns, below, because the ASOS one will be sold out in no time—did someone say the "Queen Letizia Effect?"

Asos Design Midi Dress us.asos.com
$119.00
SHOP IT

