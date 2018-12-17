Jennifer Lopez's Head-to-Toe Neon Coral Outfit is Brighter Than My Future

As soon as you hear the words ‘Jennifer Lopez’, you instantly follow them up with the phrase ‘glowing for the gods’. Usually, the assumed radiance applies to her incredible, golden skin, which always embodies the idea of being lit from within (bring on that skincare line, J.Lo), but this time her glow has reached all new levels in a brand new way.

Arriving on set for an appearance on Despierta America to promote her latest movie, Second Act, Jennifer pulled up in head-to-toe neon. No literally, we’re talking neon sunglasses, all the way down to neon stiletto heels, and of course it was a total look.

According to Instagram account @stylejlo, the star opted for a vibrant, satin orange trench coat styled with a simple, midi-length body con dress by Alex Perry. There’s a very slight tonal difference in her coral co-ordination to avoid an overly matchy-matchy look, if you were planning on being super brave and recreating the outfit. On second thoughts, maybe we should leave this one to J.Lo.



The eye-catching, tangerine shoes were courtsey of Casadei, and the co-ordinated aviator shades with tinted lenses were by Carrera. The only contrasting color in the ensemble came from her miniature white box bag by Mark Cross, because naturally, even her bright pop of lip gloss matched perfectly with the color palette.

Woah. If you weren’t quite convinced by Pantone’s verdict on the New Color of the Year, Living Coral, then J.Lo just entirely confirmed it for them.

