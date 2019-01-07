Jenna Dewan's Golden Globes After Party Dress Featured Some Daring Cut-Outs

It is really pretty cold out there right now, so let’s all take a moment for the women who bravely risked pneumonia and frostbite on Sunday evening, all in the name of fashion. Thanks to big names like Saoirse Ronan, Halle Berry, and Constance Wu, the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2019 was awash with a selection of eye-popping, show-stopping naked dresses.

But you should know by now that the party don’t start until Jenna Dewan walks in, and the World of Dance host later showed everybody how the art of naked dressing is really done, when she arrived at the InStyle and Warner Bros after party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, in what can really only be described as half a dress.

From one angle, it looked as though Dewan had played it somewhat safe in a floor length, asymmetrical black dress with subtle, sparkling pinstripe detail. Elegant, but nothing to write home about.

Getty Images

Nothing major to see here—but, catch her from another angle and it became clear that the mother-of-one had chosen one of the most daring dresses of the night.

A huge cut-out shape showed off some serious skin at her waist, while a bold, thigh-high slit left zero room for big pants. Styled simply with an effortless updo, glowing skin and some sparkling drop earrings, the black dress stole the show all by itself.

Getty Images

Getty Images

It’s business on the right hand side, party on the left hand side. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how it's done.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE