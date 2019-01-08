image
You Can Buy Keri Russell's Golden Globes Outfit For Yourself

And if you so fancy, Constance Wu and Amber Heard's gowns.

image
By Marina Liao
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesAxelle/Bauer-Griffin

The Golden Globes gave us plenty of outfits to obsess over, from Lupita Nyong'o's beaded blue Calvin Klein dress to Lady Gaga's voluminous Valentino gown. As one red carpet look after another popped up, it probably never occurred to you that you could shop them IRL. (After all, stars work with stylists to get their hands on the designer gowns, and oftentimes these pieces are custom-made for the wearer.) Surprise: Moda Operandi, a luxury runway retailer, is now offering select Golden Globes looks on its website.

One of the shoppable outfits is Keri Russell's sequined ensemble, which on the red carpet looked like a dress, but is actually a bodysuit tucked into a matching skirt. The Monique Lhuillier separates will run you $1,395 for the top and $1,395 for the skirt, though the silver lining here is this designer outfit will make you feel like a Globes red carpet nominee (Russell was nominated for her role in The Americans). Also, it's super sparkly and glamorous.

Keri Russell in her bodysuit and skirt combo at the Globes:

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesAxelle/Bauer-Griffin

Shop the Monique Lhuillier ensemble:

Sleeveless Sequin Embellished Draped Bodysuit modaoperandi.com
$1,395.00
SHOP IT
High Waist Sequin Embellished Skirt modaoperandi.com
$1,395.00
SHOP IT

If Russell's two-piece doesn't tug at your heartstrings, you can shop Amber Heard and Constance Wu's dresses instead.

Drop Waist Ballgown With Asymmetrical Strapless Bodice modaoperandi.com
$6,495.00
SHOP IT

Ceres A-Line Tulle Gown With Corset Bodice modaoperandi.com
$5,275.00
SHOP IT

