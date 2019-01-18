image
Kate Middleton's Favorite Casual Boat Shoes Are On Sale

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Kate Middleton has both a fabulous formal style—see also: her fuchsia Oscar de la Renta dress at the Royal Opera House this week—and a lovely relaxed style. When she's spending time with the kids or at a more casual engagement with Prince William, Kate often loves skinny jeans, a simple top or sweater, sometimes a polished blazer overtop, and wedges or flats. One pair of shoes she loves to wear, her trusty Sebago boat shoes, look like they're particularly comfy and practical. And, as Page Six first spotted, the "Bala" style is on sale for just under $95.

Sebago Bala shoes, $95
SHOP IT

This is yet another example of Kate's uncanny ability to pair classic high-end pieces with more affordable, yet still classic clothes. This was on display earlier in the week when Kate donned a J. Crew sweater that retails for $80 and is still available online.

In case you needed proof that Kate loves her Sebago shoes: Here she is, during her overseas tour to Canada with Prince William.

image
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

Another Canada outing:

image
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

Here, at a polo outing with Prince George:

image
Getty ImagesZak Hussein

And here, at the America's World Cup in Portsmouth, England:

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend The America's Cup World Series
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

See? She loves them, and they match all her casual outfits.

