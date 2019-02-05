ABC's 'The Bachelor' - Season 23
Kate Middleton's Chic Lace Up Ankle Boots From LK Bennett Are On Sale

So wearable and over $100 off.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

There’s a few things of Kate Middleton’s that you may be a little envious of—her forever perfect hair, for starters. The British prince husband might also take a fairly high spot on the list. But c’mon, Kate's wardrobe is always going to be number one. Name a single royal appearance in which you haven’t wanted to steal her entire outfit from head to toe. See? You can’t, it’s impossible.

Unfortunately, for us non-Duchess folk, Kate’s wardrobe often also comes with a hefty, suitably royal price tag to match but today, the universe is being a little more kind. Following Kate’s visit on Tuesday morning to a school in Enfield, London, it might be worth noting that her super chic, extremely covetable ankle boots are currently on sale—with almost $150 off (!!) I mean, you’re basically saving money here.

image
Getty Images

On her visit to support Places2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week, Kate chose to wear a lovely, spring-ready, bespoke green dress by Eponine. Along with black tights and a simple black Mulberry clutch, Kate rocked the LK Bennett Marissa boots—a classic design made from soft suede, with an impressively high block heel, and pretty eyelet lacing.

image
Getty Images

Straight from one of her favorite British designers, they're oh so wearable, completely versatile to dress up or down, and look extremely comfortable.

I’m not sure why I’m still writing, because the Marissa Black Suede Bootie is currently down in sale from $495 to a much more reasonable $346.50, and I need to buy these immediately. Thanks for the inspo, Kate!

Marissa Black Suede Bootie
us.lkbennett.com
$346.50
Shop It
image
Kate Middleton's 22 Most Controversial Outfits

