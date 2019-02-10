Watch the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2019 Show Live

Tory Burch is an iconic brand and a major player in the "affordable luxury" market, alongside other consumer favorites like Michael Kors. The brand, which launched in 2004, is also a Fashion Week staple and it is debuting its hotly-anticipated Fall Winter 2019 line in New York today. Models will start walking the Tory Burch runway at 12 p.m. EST (which is 9 a.m., if you're tuning in from the west coast).

We don't know exactly what to expect from the Fall Winter 2019 line itself, but we know that the show will be spectacular and star-studded—Tory Burch shows always are. Celeb fans like Sienna Miller, Jessica Alba, and Zoey Deutch are frequently found sitting front row as models walk the runway and, when it's time to shoot campaigns, the brand aligns itself with top talent like Black-ish and Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi.

The brand is also constantly playing with innovative ways to reinvent the runway experience. For the fall 2018 collection show, for example, Tory Burch sent models down a grassy runway filled with 14,000 pink carnations.

If you can't attend the Tory Burch FW19 Show in-person, don't worry. We have a livestream that will give you a front row seat to the show from the comfort of your own home. Watch the livestream below: