Cardi B's Necklace Fell Off at the Grammys and She Just Kept On Singing

Nothing's gonna stop Cardi.

image
By Marina Liao
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Getty ImagesKevin Winter

Cardi B made quite the entrance at the 2019 Grammys in her Mugler couture dress. The look, which was pulled from the designer's 1995 archive, resembled a pink clam shell, with Cardi as the pearl in the middle. She continued the Little Mermaid-meets-glam theme during Cardi B's performance of "Money," but things got a little darker—like, Ursula under the sea dark.

The singer switched out of her pink dress for a see-through spotted leopard catsuit complete with a black feathered back piece. She was also dripping in diamonds (it's unclear whether they were real or fake), the centerpiece being a beautiful choker necklace. While performing, the sparkly accessory came undone and fell off her neck.

Ever the true performer, Cardi continued on like nothing happened. Meanwhile, a Twitter user pointed out the irony of the situation—the singer has a line in her song, "Diamonds on my neck," and then her own diamond necklace goes MIA. Before you start panicking, though, the necklace was likely recovered right after the show (if real, it probably came with its own team of security guards).

And if you missed the incident entirely, don't worry. Lucky for you, we kept a close eye on the star and managed to pinpoint when the necklace fell off and have videos/photos to prove it, below. Just watch at the 1:54 minute mark. The necklace just...falls right off.

Here's a photo of her with necklace:

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Getty ImagesKevork Djansezian

And here's a photo of her without necklace:

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Getty ImagesKevin Winter

Cardi B, you still killed it tonight onstage.

