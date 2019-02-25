As one A-list star after another walked the 2019 Academy Awards red carpet, I held my breath for one particular celebrity: Lady Gaga. The singer and actress has been making rounds on the red carpet this award season for A Star Is Born, and she's kept us on the edge of our seats with her hair color changes (see: when she went blue for the Golden Globes) and voluminous gowns. So what, I wondered, would she wear for Hollywood's biggest night?

If you were hoping for a bold color, you'd be disappointed—Lady Gaga instead chose a classic black dress by Alexander McQueen. She wore elegant black gloves to match. But if you thought this look was mundane, please take a look at her neck. It isn't just any diamond necklace: The sparkly piece was last worn by Audrey Hepburn for a Breakfast at Tiffany's photo shoot and is reportedly 141 years old (!!). Known as the Tiffany Diamond, it weighs 128.54 carats and was eerily reminiscent of the one Kate Hudson wore in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (as Twitter users also pointed out).

If you recall, Hudson's character Andie Anderson attended a party and had the honor of wearing "The Isadora Diamond," which also happened to be a glistening yellow gemstone. Here's a side by side of Lady Gaga and Andie, for reference:

I can't decide who wore the yellow diamond necklace better, but Lady Gaga definitely came dressed to win. (She's nominated for best actress and best original song for A Star Is Born.)

Here's hoping she takes home an award, just so we can get more close-ups of the Tiffany diamond.

