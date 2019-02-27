image
Kate Middleton Wore Some of Her Most Beloved Clothing Items In Northern Ireland

She brought out her beloved L.K. Bennett boots for the occasion (which—psst—are on sale).

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Jeff J MitchellGetty Images
    • Kate stunned in a rewear: bright red Carolina Herrera coatdress and L.K. Bennett lace-up boots (on sale now!).
        Marissa Black Suede Bootie
        L.K.Bennett
        $346.50
        SHOP NOW

        Ooh, this is exciting! Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken an unannounced trip to Northern Ireland for only the third time ever. According to royal reporter Rebecca English, reporters couldn't reveal the trip was happening in advance for security reasons. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belfast, Fermanagh, and Ballymena to "celebrate the young people of Northern Ireland."

        English continued, "Day one will have a strong focus on the positive impact that sport, nature and the outdoors can have on childhood development, and improved physical and mental health for all."

        Kate looked stunning, of course, in a whole outfit that looks like a rewear. Her Carolina Herrera coatdress (about $1,600) is one of her favorites, apparently, and she loves her chunky lace-up L.K. Bennett boots just as much as I do. Oh and, just in case you were interested, those boots are currently on sale. They're in my shopping cart, FYI.

        Related Story
        image
        Kate Middleton's Chic Ankle Boots Are On Sale

        Kensington Palace already has some of the first photos from the first stop of their trip, Windsor Park Football Stadium:

        Here's a full-length shot of Kate in her boots and coatdress:

        image
        Getty Images

        And here's a look at Kate's 2016 outing in the same Carolina Herrera coat when she and Prince William were in Canada:

        image
        Samir HusseinGetty Images

        Taking a page out of the Queen's playbook with a bright color so she can be visible to everyone!

        And here's video of the outfit in motion from this morning:

        Fingers crossed there'll be a number of outfit changes!

