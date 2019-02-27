Surprise! With no forewarning, Kate Middleton and Prince William are making a short, two-day trip to Northern Ireland to celebrate the young people in the region.

Kate stunned in a rewear: bright red Carolina Herrera coatdress and L.K. Bennett lace-up boots (on sale now!).

Kate and William aren't the only royals to take a short, but important important diplomatic trip: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry JUST got back from a quick but busy trip to Morocco at the request of the government.

Ooh, this is exciting! Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken an unannounced trip to Northern Ireland for only the third time ever. According to royal reporter Rebecca English, reporters couldn't reveal the trip was happening in advance for security reasons. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belfast, Fermanagh, and Ballymena to "celebrate the young people of Northern Ireland."



English continued, "Day one will have a strong focus on the positive impact that sport, nature and the outdoors can have on childhood development, and improved physical and mental health for all."

Kate looked stunning, of course, in a whole outfit that looks like a rewear. Her Carolina Herrera coatdress (about $1,600) is one of her favorites, apparently, and she loves her chunky lace-up L.K. Bennett boots just as much as I do. Oh and, just in case you were interested, those boots are currently on sale. They're in my shopping cart, FYI.

Kensington Palace already has some of the first photos from the first stop of their trip, Windsor Park Football Stadium:

🙌 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet @NorthernIreland goalkeeping legend Pat Jennings at Windsor Park Football Stadium, home of the @OfficialIrishFA #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/Va3HUwyVlH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2019

Here's a full-length shot of Kate in her boots and coatdress:

And here's a look at Kate's 2016 outing in the same Carolina Herrera coat when she and Prince William were in Canada:

Taking a page out of the Queen's playbook with a bright color so she can be visible to everyone!

And here's video of the outfit in motion from this morning:

Fingers crossed there'll be a number of outfit changes!

