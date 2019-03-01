May we present our in-between-seasons hack: the vest! As the weather warms, shed your outerwear and lean into the sleeveless wonder. It adds dimension and interest to just about any outfit. Just make sure it's an oversize statement (that'll keep it from looking too prep school). Below, we've styled out all of the possible ways to wear a vest for all the possible places you can rock it—the office, a date, or just a Saturday afternoon, we've got you covered.

March Madness

Nix the team jersey but still look sporty-chic. The long, clean lines of the vest-dress layered with the attenuated track pant make this look an easy slam dunk.



Shop the look: 1. Good American top, $58; 2. Phillip Lim vest, $895; 3. Pinko track-pant, $225; 4. Paul Andrew shoe, $645.

Spring in Your Step

Soldier on in this season's It piece: a voluminous military-inspired utility vest. Femme it up with a crisp jacket-turned-minidress and heels—no tights!

Shop the look: 1. Jil Sander shirt-dress, $670; 2. Jil Sander vest, $1,190; 3. Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini booties, $305.

International Women's Day

Large and in charge! Replace your trusty jean jacket with an XL denim vest. Its versatility will see you through spring.

Shop the look: 1. Isabel Marant jumpsuit, $825; 2. Levi's vest, $60; 3. Proenza Schouler handbag, $995.

Mardi Gras

Consider this look the cool girl's answer to carnival style. And, yes, leather vests are happening, but without a Harley in sight!

Shop the look: 1. Louis Vuitton dress, $3,750; 2. Louis Vuitton vest, $ 3,750; 3. Louis Vuitton booties, $1,720.

Power Uniform

Forgo a stuffy blazer in favor of this plaid, double-breasted piece that takes officewear up a notch. Wear it over a tulle pleated skirt and you got yourself a new power suit (and, that promotion).

Shop the look: 1. Adeam top, $595; 2. Zara vest, $89; 3. Maison Margiela skirt, $615; 4. Stuart Weitzman bootie, $402.

Daylight Savings

Spring ahead with this candy-colored look. How could you not enjoy it being lighter outside when you're dressed for the part?

Shop the look: 1. Current Elliot jeans, $270; 2. Zimmermann top, $189; 3. Chanel necklace, $2,150; 4. Chanel handbag, $4,300; 5. Chanel mules, $975.

