How to Style Vests, Your New Wardrobe Staple
The perfect item to work in as the temperature rises.
By Zanna Roberts Rassi published
May we present our in-between-seasons hack: the vest! As the weather warms, shed your outerwear and lean into the sleeveless wonder. It adds dimension and interest to just about any outfit. Just make sure it's an oversize statement (that'll keep it from looking too prep school). Below, we've styled out all of the possible ways to wear a vest for all the possible places you can rock it—the office, a date, or just a Saturday afternoon, we've got you covered.
March Madness
Nix the team jersey but still look sporty-chic. The long, clean lines of the vest-dress layered with the attenuated track pant make this look an easy slam dunk.
Shop the look: 1. Good American top, $58; 2. Phillip Lim vest, $895; 3. Pinko track-pant, $225; 4. Paul Andrew shoe, $645.
Spring in Your Step
Soldier on in this season's It piece: a voluminous military-inspired utility vest. Femme it up with a crisp jacket-turned-minidress and heels—no tights!
Shop the look: 1. Jil Sander shirt-dress, $670; 2. Jil Sander vest, $1,190; 3. Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini booties, $305.
International Women's Day
Large and in charge! Replace your trusty jean jacket with an XL denim vest. Its versatility will see you through spring.
Shop the look: 1. Isabel Marant jumpsuit, $825; 2. Levi's vest, $60; 3. Proenza Schouler handbag, $995.
Mardi Gras
Consider this look the cool girl's answer to carnival style. And, yes, leather vests are happening, but without a Harley in sight!
Shop the look: 1. Louis Vuitton dress, $3,750; 2. Louis Vuitton vest, $ 3,750; 3. Louis Vuitton booties, $1,720.
Power Uniform
Forgo a stuffy blazer in favor of this plaid, double-breasted piece that takes officewear up a notch. Wear it over a tulle pleated skirt and you got yourself a new power suit (and, that promotion).
Shop the look: 1. Adeam top, $595; 2. Zara vest, $89; 3. Maison Margiela skirt, $615; 4. Stuart Weitzman bootie, $402.
Daylight Savings
Spring ahead with this candy-colored look. How could you not enjoy it being lighter outside when you're dressed for the part?
Shop the look: 1. Current Elliot jeans, $270; 2. Zimmermann top, $189; 3. Chanel necklace, $2,150; 4. Chanel handbag, $4,300; 5. Chanel mules, $975.
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.
RELATED STORY
-
The 11 Breton Tops You'll Wear With Everything
This tee is still timeless, 163 years later.
By Sara Holzman
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't "Smooth-Sailing," But "They Are Certainly in Love," Astrologer and Body Language Expert Says
Sounds like "kiss and make up" is the couple's motto.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Becoming Princess of Wales Would Be a "Bittersweet Moment" for Prince William, Source Says
It's likely she will inherit Princess Diana's title.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 11 Breton Tops You'll Wear With Everything
This tee is still timeless, 163 years later.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 4 Types of Jeans I'll Always Invest In
For the denim die-hards.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 20 Jeans Brands Fashion Editors Swear By
Your search for the perfect pair of denim is over.
By Sara Holzman
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla