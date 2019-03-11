image
Meghan Markle Wore a Very Kate Middleton-esque, Green Embellished Erdem Coat

The Erdem piece is such a great color.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, arrived at Canada House, London on Monday morning to meet some of the diverse community of young Canadians living in the city.

  • Meghan chose to wear a warm winter coat for the appearance, looking stunning in a dark shade of forest green with black embellishment.

  • The coat could be something straight out of Kate Middleton’s wardrobe, as the Duchess of Cambridge often favors a statement, colorful coat for her royal appearances.

    While the rest of us focus on caffeine and contemplation for this bright and early Monday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have jumped straight into royal duty, arriving at Canada House in London for their latest appearance. During their visit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will meet Canadians from the worlds of arts, business, and academia to discuss opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth.

    So it makes total sense that, for a morning celebrating all things Canada, and as an ex-Toronto resident herself, Meghan would opt to showcase national talent in her outfit, too. Selecting an Erdem piece in a nod to Canada, the Duchess of Sussex looked regal, elegant, and snuggly, as she wrapped up warm in a dark, forest green coat.

    Meghan chose to style the coat with her trusty black Aquazzura bow pumps and a simple small clutch, as well as her go-to effortless up-do hairstyle.

    image
    Getty Images
    image
    Getty Images
    image
    Getty Images

    The piece is straight from Erdem's recently unveiled autumn/winter 2019 collection, and features a statement 50's collar with sequined floral embellishment on the shoulders, arms, and body.

    Meghan's version features a little less detail than on the catwalk, however, and is likely to be custom-made for the Duchess. She also appears to be wearing a matching dress underneath.

    image
    Getty Images
    image
    Getty Images

    And, it’s probably just a sweet coincidence, but Meghan’s unusual coat choice comes just a couple of days after reports that the Duchess of Sussex has been turning to her sister-in-law for fashion advice. Kate, who’s been loving wearing similar shades of green as of late for nearly all of her royal appearances, would definitely approve of this look.

    image
    Getty Images

    The coat also echoes an outfit Princess Diana wore when pregnant with William in Bristol, England:

    image
    Getty Images

    PSA for anyone who's considering treating themselves to a new winter coat—green is officially Duchess-approved.

    image
    Harry Just Gave Meghan a New Role Job
