image
Meghan Markle Steps Out in a Trench Dress for the First Time Since Giving Birth

image
By Marina Liao
BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images

It's been two days since Meghan Markle gave birth to her baby boy at an undisclosed hospital (she decided not to have a home birth). Understandably, the new mom has been laying low to take care of and enjoy her time with baby Sussex alongside Prince Harry, who is an adorably proud papa. Since the royal birth occurred in private, Meghan did not pose with her baby outside of the Lindo Wing like Kate Middleton did with her three children. Instead, Meghan and Harry decided to host a photo-call two days after they've had some alone time.

For those who were hoping to catch a glimpse of the Duchess since she gave birth, she finally stepped out today at St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle. She wore a white trench dress originally thought to be Givenchy, but confirmed to be from British designer Grace Wales Bonner (you can shop a similar one here from Givenchy) and Manolo Blahnik pumps. The ensemble was expected of the new mom as her style never drastically changed while she was pregnant. Meghan has always gravitated towards sophisticated pieces.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images
BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images
BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
WPA PoolGetty Images

Baby Sussex also wore a stylish, statement-making look of his own. The new royal wore a cashmere hat and was wrapped in a baby blanket from GH Hurt and Son—the same brand that made the blankets all three of the Cambridge children were in during their official photo-calls.

While Harry is set to fly out to the Netherlands on Thursday, Meghan has no publicly scheduled events on her calendar yet as she is on maternity leave. If she follows Kate's timeline, Meghan likely will take a six-month maternity leave (or possibly even less). Kate, who gave birth to Prince Louis, back in April 2018, had shied away from the public eye to care for her third child, though did make pop-up appearances at Meghan and Harry's wedding and Trooping the Colour.

If you're inspired by Meghan's post-baby look, shop similar double-breasted dresses below.

