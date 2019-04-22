image
Today's Top Stories
1
Go Green With Your Beauty Routine
image
2
Shop Meghan Markle's Favorite Maternity Line
UCLA Women's Gymnastics, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Jan 2019
3
Katelyn Ohashi Takes a Bow
image
4
The Best Music of 2019—So Far
Max Mara - Backstage - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
5
The 15 Best Beauty Products From Nordstrom's Sale

Free People's Econyl Leggings Are Eco-Friendly and Super Comfy

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

As we continue to feel the dangerously rapid effects of global warming, it's more important than ever to live a sustainable lifestyle—and, thanks to Free People, we can get one step closer to doing so with the workout clothing we choose to wear. The bohemian lifestyle and retail company is way more than just your favorite festival dresses and layered necklaces. It also has a chic activewear line, Free People Movement, that recently launched an eco-friendly three-piece Econyl workout set.

The workout set, which includes a pair of leggings, a sports bra, and a long-sleeve layering piece, is entirely made out of Econyl—a sustainable, innovative yarn developed in Italy created from discarded waste from landfills and oceans. Think: fishing nets and fabric scraps.

Courtesy
High-Rise ECONYL® Legging
FP Movement Free People
$128.00
SHOP IT

According to Free People, "for every 10,000 tons of Econyl raw material, 70,000 barrels of crude oil are saved, and 57,100 tons of CO2 eq. emissions are avoided." It reduces the global warming impact of nylon by up to 80 percent compared with the material from oil.

The best part of the set is, naturally, the leggings, which feel super soft and breathable. The ribbed waistband keeps them in place (even when you're running or hiking!), so you don't have to constantly worry about pulling them up. You can choose to wear them high-waisted, as they were originally designed, or keep them a little lower depending on how cropped of a look you want with the sports bra and long-sleeve layering piece. I always tend to go for a more high-waisted look, as you can see below.

View this post on Instagram

Woke up in the desert with @freepeople

A post shared by RACHEL EPSTEIN (@rachelepstein_) on

Fair warning: You might get a little freaked out at how small the set looks in-person. However, the material stretches to sculpt your body and conforms surprisingly well. Plus, you'll feel great knowing you invested in clothing that doesn't harm the environment. If black isn't your thing, the pieces also come in purple and green.

While you're protecting the environment and all, know that Free People is also donating one percent of all Movement activewear purchases to its non-profit partner, Girls Inc., which aims to inspire and empower young girls ages 6-18 through mentoring and research-based programs.

Shop our favorite Free People Movement pieces, below.

Strappy Back Tighten Up Tank
FP Movement Free People
$30.00
SHOP IT

 

Runaway Pant
FP Movement Free People
$128.00
SHOP IT
Sierra Fleece Jacket
FP Movement Free People
$78.00
SHOP IT
Moonlight Reflective Short
FP Movement Free People
$68.00
SHOP IT
Hawking Hoodie
FP Movement Free People
$98.00
SHOP IT
Sydney Burnout Wide Leg Pant
FP Movement Free People
$88.00
SHOP IT
On the Radar Bra
FP Movement Free People
$48.00
SHOP IT
Tap Back Bike Short
FP Movement Free People
$78.00
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Invest in This Cute Pair of High-Waisted Leggings
image
10 Leggings on Amazon With Rave Reviews
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image These Two Labels Just Debuted a Swimwear Collab
image Are Your Jeans Creating an Eco Disaster?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 : Day Eight Moda Operandi's Lauren Santo Domingo on Work Style
image 15 Stylish Sustainable Fashion Brands to Shop
image Kate Middleton Rewears an Easter Outfit from 2014
image Shop Meghan Markle's Favorite Maternity Line
image
How to Make a Denim Jacket Your Spring Uniform
2018 Tribeca and Chanel Women's Filmmaker Luncheon, New York, USA - 16 Oct 2018 Katie Holmes Wears the Perfect Spring Trench Coat
image
13 Times Celebrities Wore House Slippers in Public
image Everlane Just Launched Sneakers for Under $100