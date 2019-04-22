As we continue to feel the dangerously rapid effects of global warming, it's more important than ever to live a sustainable lifestyle—and, thanks to Free People, we can get one step closer to doing so with the workout clothing we choose to wear. The bohemian lifestyle and retail company is way more than just your favorite festival dresses and layered necklaces. It also has a chic activewear line, Free People Movement, that recently launched an eco-friendly three-piece Econyl workout set.



The workout set, which includes a pair of leggings, a sports bra, and a long-sleeve layering piece, is entirely made out of Econyl—a sustainable, innovative yarn developed in Italy created from discarded waste from landfills and oceans. Think: fishing nets and fabric scraps.

According to Free People, "for every 10,000 tons of Econyl raw material, 70,000 barrels of crude oil are saved, and 57,100 tons of CO2 eq. emissions are avoided." It reduces the global warming impact of nylon by up to 80 percent compared with the material from oil.



The best part of the set is, naturally, the leggings, which feel super soft and breathable. The ribbed waistband keeps them in place (even when you're running or hiking!), so you don't have to constantly worry about pulling them up. You can choose to wear them high-waisted, as they were originally designed, or keep them a little lower depending on how cropped of a look you want with the sports bra and long-sleeve layering piece. I always tend to go for a more high-waisted look, as you can see below.

Fair warning: You might get a little freaked out at how small the set looks in-person. However, the material stretches to sculpt your body and conforms surprisingly well. Plus, you'll feel great knowing you invested in clothing that doesn't harm the environment. If black isn't your thing, the pieces also come in purple and green.

While you're protecting the environment and all, know that Free People is also donating one percent of all Movement activewear purchases to its non-profit partner, Girls Inc., which aims to inspire and empower young girls ages 6-18 through mentoring and research-based programs.

