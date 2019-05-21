image
Katie Holmes Paired a Floral Dress With the Most Unexpected Booties

She was at the American Ballet Theatre spring gala.

image
By Marina Liao
image
James DevaneyGetty Images

The American Ballet Theatre had its spring gala last night in NYC, and Katie Holmes was one of the handful of celebrities to join the festivities. The star arrived at the Metropolitan Opera House wearing a three-quarter sleeve floral maxi dress (she was giving me Kate Middleton vibes) with bright orange blooms and a black collar. She paired the springtime ensemble with black booties from Dolce & Gabbana. They weren't just any regular booties, though—this particular style had a peep-toe design and was made completely of lace. It was a fancy boot, if you will.

As one of ABT's co-chairs, Katie definitely stood out for her style as she posed for photos alone and then with her mother Kathleen Stothers-Holmes. Katie was later joined by event co-chairs Alec and Hilaria Baldwin.

Back in 2017, Katie previously said to Avenue, "[Being a gala co-chair] means a lot to me because I’m a huge fan of ABT and I know what goes into being a dancer and a ballerina. I am very excited to support...I have such great respect. You can’t fake it as a dancer."

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 20, 2019
Robert KamauGetty Images
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 20, 2019
Raymond HallGetty Images

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 20, 2019
James DevaneyGetty Images

During the event, guests reportedly enjoyed dinner, dancing, and the world premiere of The Seasons by Ratmansky. This annual ABT event helps to raise funds for the company, as well as ABT's education and outreach programs.

Love Katie's boots?

