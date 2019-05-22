image
Today's Top Stories
1
Astro Chic Products for Every Sign
image
2
Millennials Are Generation Broke
image
3
The Shocking Reason Sunny Hostin Ended Up On TV
Couple In Hotel Bed
4
Don't Let Annoying Quirks Ruin Your Relationship
image
5
19 Must-Read Books for the Beach

Marion Cotillard Made Workout Shorts Feel Like Black Tie at Cannes

Only Cotillard could pull this off.

image
By Marina Liao
"Matthias Et Maxime (Matthias and Maxime)" Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
George PimentelGetty Images

You can't attend the Cannes Film Festival without taking a walk down the famously long red carpet. Though Elle Fanning has been dominating the scene with her designer ensembles—her outfits have been my favorite so far—other stars were eager to show off their own personal style for the cameras. Elsa Hosk and Dakota Fanning came in beautiful dresses, Margot Robbie wore Chanel pants, and others like Marion Cotillard came in shorts.

The actress arrived for the screening of Matthias & Maxime—a drama focusing on a group of friends in their late 20s, according to IMDB—and Cotillard definitely brought a little flair to the red carpet. Rather than arrive in a dress, she chose a black crop top and shorts set. The drawstring bottoms sat low on her hips, and she styled the look with a pair of peep-toe heeled boots. The bottoms honestly looked super cozy, like the kind of sweat shorts you wear while snacking and watching Netflix. I'm all for comfort!

To complete the look, Cotillard wore a floor-sweeping Balmain denim kimono with distressed details on the sleeves and on the back. The oversize outerwear featured, what looked like, a dragon on the back.

"Matthias Et Maxime (Matthias and Maxime)" Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images
"Matthias Et Maxime (Matthias and Maxime)" Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
George PimentelGetty Images

"Matthias Et Maxime (Matthias and Maxime)" Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

If you want to see more outfits from the Cannes red carpet, check out everyone's ensembles here.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
The Glamorous Women of Vintage Cannes
Aïssa Maïga balmain cannes 2018
Why Balmain Dressed 16 Black Actresses at Cannes
image
Kendall Jenner's Most Sheer Cannes Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image 15 Fur-Free Luxury Designers to Shop From
image The Perfect Sunglasses for Every Face Shape
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Best Vacation Shoes for All Your Summer Trips
image
The Best Summer Pieces From Net-a-Porter's Sale
"A Hidden Life (Une Vie Cachée)" Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival The Cannes Film Festival Outfits You Can't Miss
image Katie Holmes Found the Coolest Lace Booties
image Duchess Kate's Floral Erdem Dress Is a Royal Fave
image These 12 Gingham Dresses Are Perfect for Summer
image
Wedding Gowns of America's Wealthiest Families
image Why Khloé Kardashian Designed Maternity Activewear