You can't attend the Cannes Film Festival without taking a walk down the famously long red carpet. Though Elle Fanning has been dominating the scene with her designer ensembles—her outfits have been my favorite so far—other stars were eager to show off their own personal style for the cameras. Elsa Hosk and Dakota Fanning came in beautiful dresses, Margot Robbie wore Chanel pants, and others like Marion Cotillard came in shorts.

The actress arrived for the screening of Matthias & Maxime—a drama focusing on a group of friends in their late 20s, according to IMDB—and Cotillard definitely brought a little flair to the red carpet. Rather than arrive in a dress, she chose a black crop top and shorts set. The drawstring bottoms sat low on her hips, and she styled the look with a pair of peep-toe heeled boots. The bottoms honestly looked super cozy, like the kind of sweat shorts you wear while snacking and watching Netflix. I'm all for comfort!

To complete the look, Cotillard wore a floor-sweeping Balmain denim kimono with distressed details on the sleeves and on the back. The oversize outerwear featured, what looked like, a dragon on the back.

If you want to see more outfits from the Cannes red carpet, check out everyone's ensembles here.

