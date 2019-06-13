Perfect White Button-Down Shirt
Meghan Markle's Go-To Tights Brand Just Released Colorful Bodysuits

Heist is offering the bodysuits in three limited-edition shades.

image
By Marina Liao
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition
Samir HusseinGetty Images

Meghan Markle and the other ladies of the royal family are not required to wear tights— though there was some heated debate over this topic when the Duchess of Sussex was seen sans tights back in 2018. Since then, Meghan has alternated between hosiery and no hosiery, likely depending on her dress, the occasion, and, like all of us, her mood. When she does grab a pair, it's from a British company called Heist.

Founded in 2015 by Toby Darbyshire, the company offers a range of products from tights to shapewear (i.e. one pieces called The Outer Body) and socks. Though we have yet to see the Duchess in a bodysuit, the brand offers them in wearable neutral hues like black, brown, and beige. For summer, Heist just announced it has released three limited-edition colors: sienna, ivy, and ink.

The one-pieces are made to "shape, smooth, and slim up to five centimeters off one's waist," while allowing for comfort. (Fiona Fairhurst, VP of Innovation at Heist, has a background in sportswear design for the Olympics, so you know the bodysuits have to be comfortable.) This is basically versatile shapewear you can wear as a regular top with jeans or a skirt.

The limited-edition bodysuits:

The Outer Body in Ink
Heist heist-studios.com
$123.59
SHOP IT
The Outer Body in Sienna
Heist heist-studios.com
$123.59
SHOP IT
The Outer Body in Ivy
Heist heist-studios.com
$123.59
SHOP IT

The original, neutral hues:

The Outer Body in Black
Heist heist-studios.com
$123.59
SHOP IT
The Outer Body in Beige
Heist heist-studios.com
$123.59
SHOP IT
The Outer Body in Brown
Heist heist-studios.com
$123.59
SHOP IT

"The fact that we know Meghan Markle is one of the thousands of women who wear our nude tights, and support us as a brand is brilliant," says Darbyshire. "If she goes for The Outer Body in a new color, we know she heard the hype!" (Pssst Meghan, you read it here first.) As for what's next on the list of creation for Heist? Bras.

