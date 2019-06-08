Despite giving birth only a month ago, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance alongside the royal family for Trooping the Colour. The new mom was spotted riding in a carriage while sitting next to Prince Harry and across from Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smiling at the crowd.

For the event, Meghan opted for a solid color choice of navy. The blue ensemble was a totally different look from her outfit last year, where she wore an off-the-shoulder pink Carolina Herrera dress. (Kate, meanwhile, wore a sunny yellow dress.) Though the color was definitely more understated than a hot pink look, it contained a special meaning.

According to the chief foreign correspondent of People, Meghan reportedly wore the navy outfit by Clare Waight Keller as a nod to her wedding day. Coincidentally, Kate wore Alexander McQueen (her wedding dress, as you'll remember, was also by McQueen).

Understandably, the Duchess of Sussex likely left her son Archie at home as he is still too young to join his older cousins for Trooping the Colour. This will probably be one of very few events Meghan will attend since she is currently on maternity leave, so enjoy every single photo of her ahead.

