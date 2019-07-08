Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon a few weeks ago and now her sister Pippa is taking in the action. On Monday, Pippa, a regular attendee at the games, went to her first 2019 match with her brother James Middleton. She wore a pink Stella McCartney pleated dress and matching hat while carrying what looked like her J.Crew woven clutch (the same one Meghan Markle has). James, meanwhile, looked dapper in a gray double-breasted suit and blue button-down shirt.

What stuck out about Pippa's polished pink ensemble was her choice of shoes. The socialite usually goes for a pair of espadrilles at Wimbledon (they're one of her favorite footwear styles), but today she chose a trendy, barely-there heel by Stella McCartney. The backless style had one strap over her toes and came in a beige color, which I am a fan of because #versatility. You made have noticed this season it's all about the minimalist sandals/heels with a square toe and Pippa's definitely a fan. If your budget won't let you drop $565 on a pair of heels though, I found other options for you.

Neil Mockford Getty Images

Philip Toscano - PA Images Getty Images

