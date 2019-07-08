image
Today's Top Stories
1
Royal Christenings Throughout the Years
image
2
15 New Drugstore Products I'm Obsessed With
image
3
Why I Had to Break Up With My BFF to Find Love
image
4
The Best Luggage Sets Money Can Buy
image
5
Summer Hats for Non-"Hat People"

Pippa Middleton's ﻿Minimalist Heels Are ﻿Perfect for All Your Summer Parties

They go with everything.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Neil MockfordGetty Images

Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon a few weeks ago and now her sister Pippa is taking in the action. On Monday, Pippa, a regular attendee at the games, went to her first 2019 match with her brother James Middleton. She wore a pink Stella McCartney pleated dress and matching hat while carrying what looked like her J.Crew woven clutch (the same one Meghan Markle has). James, meanwhile, looked dapper in a gray double-breasted suit and blue button-down shirt.

What stuck out about Pippa's polished pink ensemble was her choice of shoes. The socialite usually goes for a pair of espadrilles at Wimbledon (they're one of her favorite footwear styles), but today she chose a trendy, barely-there heel by Stella McCartney. The backless style had one strap over her toes and came in a beige color, which I am a fan of because #versatility. You made have noticed this season it's all about the minimalist sandals/heels with a square toe and Pippa's definitely a fan. If your budget won't let you drop $565 on a pair of heels though, I found other options for you.

Wimbledon 2019 Celebrity Sightings - Day 7
Neil MockfordGetty Images
Wimbledon 2019 - Day Seven - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Philip Toscano - PA ImagesGetty Images
Net Sustain Faux Leather Mules
Stella McCartney net-a-porter.com
$565.00
SHOP IT

Erin Sandal
Steve Madden nordstrom.com
$47.96
SHOP IT
Savvi Slide Sandal
Kate Spade New York nordstrom.com
$158.00
SHOP IT
Noelly Slide Sandal
Calvin Klein nordstrom.com
$71.37
SHOP IT
Tanya Patent Leather Sandals
BY FAR intermixonline.com
$370.00
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
Wedding Of Sam Waley-Cohen And Annabel Ballin
20 Times Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Style Twins
Pippa Middleton out and about, London, UK - 21 Jul 2016
Pippa Middleton Loves These 5 Shoe Brands
Celebrities At 2018 French Open - Day One
Pippa Middleton Wears This One Dress on Repeat
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image Meghan Markle Tied Archie's Baptism to Her Wedding
image Meghan Looked Beautiful at Her Son's Christening
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Looked Radiant at Archie's Christening
image
Summer Hats for Non-"Hat People"
Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix" - Arrivals You Must See Sophie Turner's Wedding Dress Details
image Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Blazer Is on Sale
image
40 Times Celebrities Wore Lingerie as Clothing
image
The 8 ﻿Fall Trends You Should Pay Attention To
image Prince Harry Receives Special Bracelet for Meghan
image Louis Vuitton's New Scarves Are Artist-Designed