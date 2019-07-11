As close as the Kardashian clan are, sometimes it’s nice to be able to do your own thing. This week, while Kris Jenner is traveling around Italy with boyfriend Corey Gamble, her daughter Kendall Jenner is living it up in Mykonos, Greece. The model was photographed partying on the island (she even filmed herself completing the #BottleCapChallenge) and grabbed dinner with friends on Wednesday night.

For the outing, Kendall wore a shimmery orange minidress with a lace-up back. She kept the outfit simple, choosing a pair of earrings, sneakers (perfect for dancing the night away), and a small shoulder bag. The going-out dress was from Australian-based label Meshki and is surprisingly affordable at $57.

The shimmery orange mini has a sweetheart neckline and thin straps that expose the back and sides of one's frame. Kendall, who has been known to wear skin-baring ensembles, seemed right at home in the look.

Because you always need a going-out dress, I tracked down the exact piece to shop. As of writing, all sizes are still available so grab one for your next bachelorette party or vacay. See how Kendall styled it below for some celebrity inspiration.

Kendall shared some highlights from her trip:

Living her best life, clearly.

