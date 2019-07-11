image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Pearl Earrings You Should Invest In
image
2
The New Cutting-Edge, Treatments for Anxiety
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
3
Every Cute Moment From the Royal Polo Match
image
4
Found: The Best One-Pieces and Bikinis
image
5
The U.S. Women's Soccer Team Is Still Turning Up

Kendall Jenner's Meshski Dress Is Perfect for Summer Parties

Just look at the lace-up back.

image
By Marina Liao
image
BACKGRID

As close as the Kardashian clan are, sometimes it’s nice to be able to do your own thing. This week, while Kris Jenner is traveling around Italy with boyfriend Corey Gamble, her daughter Kendall Jenner is living it up in Mykonos, Greece. The model was photographed partying on the island (she even filmed herself completing the #BottleCapChallenge) and grabbed dinner with friends on Wednesday night.

image
Meshki shimmer lace-up dress, $57 SHOP IT
Courtesy

For the outing, Kendall wore a shimmery orange minidress with a lace-up back. She kept the outfit simple, choosing a pair of earrings, sneakers (perfect for dancing the night away), and a small shoulder bag. The going-out dress was from Australian-based label Meshki and is surprisingly affordable at $57.

The shimmery orange mini has a sweetheart neckline and thin straps that expose the back and sides of one's frame. Kendall, who has been known to wear skin-baring ensembles, seemed right at home in the look.

Because you always need a going-out dress, I tracked down the exact piece to shop. As of writing, all sizes are still available so grab one for your next bachelorette party or vacay. See how Kendall styled it below for some celebrity inspiration.

image
BACKGRID

Kendall shared some highlights from her trip:

View this post on Instagram

mems 🥰

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Living her best life, clearly.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
25 of Kendall Jenner's Most Revealing Outfits
image
Kendall Blasts Dude's "Kill the Kardashians" Shirt
Kendall Jenner rocks a sporty Adidas top and fiery heels to the studio
Kendall Jenner's Prada Heels Are on Fire
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Street Style - Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019 7 Handbag Trends to Keep Your Eyes on This Year
Street Style: June 16 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020
The Best Fall Boots for Every Budget
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Everything to Buy At Shopbop's Huge Designer Sale
image The Pearl Earrings You Should Invest In
image Shop The Outnet's Biggest Sale of the Summer
Street Style - Berlin - July 13, 2018 Is It Okay to Wear White After Labor Day?
image Found: The Best One-Pieces and Bikinis
image I Heart Pippa Middleton's Barely-There Heels
image Meghan Markle Tied Archie's Baptism to Her Wedding
image Meghan Looked Beautiful at Her Son's Christening