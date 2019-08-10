image
Kate Middleton's Favorite Casual Sneakers Are on Sale for $49

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Antony JonesGetty Images
  • This week, the Duchess of Cambridge dressed down for the inaugural Kings Cup regatta at The Royal Yacht Squadron.
    • Kate Middleton wore a colorful, striped Sandro top and wide -leg trousers to the event and paired them with her longtime favorite casual sneakers, a pair of Superga Cotu Classics.

        This week in "how to dress like a duchess," we have Kate Middleton's favorite casual shoes: White Superga Cotu Classics.

        The Duchess of Cambridge has been majorly into these sneakers for years and, when she's not wearing gorgeous pairs of designer heels paired with ballgowns and other chic, dressy ensembles, she's usually keeping it comfortable in her Superga Cotu Classics—which happen to be on sale, right this very minute for the actually affordable price of $49.

        Kate was most recently spotted in her own pair of Superga Cotu Classics at The Royal Yacht Squadron during the inaugural Kings Cup regatta, which she and her husband, Prince William, hosted this week in Cowes, England. Kate paired the classic shoes with a colorful striped Sandro top (which is on clearance right now for $95, marked down from an original price of $190) and a pair of wide-leg trousers.

        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Take Part In The King's Cup Regatta
        Antony JonesGetty Images

        Kate Middleton's Superga Cotu Classics, $49

        image
        BUY THEM
        Zappos.com

        And, in case you want to buy Kate's super cute striped top:

        Kate Middleton's Striped Sandro Top, $95

        image
        BUY IT
        Orchid Mile

        BRB, online shopping to do.

        Buy a $15 Replica of Kate's Cute Green Dress
