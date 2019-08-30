As reported in HELLO!, Meghan Markle's pretty patterned Victoria Beckham dress is finally available to buy.

Meghan wore the dress at Commonwealth Day in March 2019, while she was still pregnant with Archie.

This was just one of Meghan's most memorable looks.

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle wore a crisp white dress with a green chain-link pattern that made Meghan fans take to the internet IMMEDIATELY to figure out the designer. Spoiler alert: It's Victoria Beckham, and it wasn't on sale at the time she wore it (that's the sound of fans putting away their credit cards sadly). Now, at last, the dress is available for us mere mortals to buy. Well, us mere mortals with a spare $1,900 to spend, anyways.

You can now buy the dress from the Victoria Beckham website in the chain link pattern or two other colors—navy and red. I can see this being perfect for a formal day event (just like how Meghan wears it) or a really important work meeting where you have to wow everyone with your presentation AND style skills simultaneously. No surprise, some of the sizes are already sold out. Thank you, Duchess Effect.

Meghan previously wore the outfit and paired the green pattern on the dress with matching hunter-green pumps and clutch when she attended Commonwealth Day with Prince Harry in March 2019. She told Glamour UK years ago that she couldn't pull off the long torso required of Victoria Beckham's clothes, but has since changed her mind (luckily!).

Of the patterns, Victoria said, "Back to work and excited to launch my #VBAW19 collection today with the chain print, one of the key prints of the season. #VBAW19 is my celebration of femininity and part of what I define as the modern feminine alphabet. Can’t wait to see how you wear it."

Here's the full look from Meghan:

Samir Hussein Getty Images

Aside from the pillbox hat, which I admit I do not love (it makes her look like an old-timey nurse, in my opinion), the dress itself is lovely and so professionally polished. Although I'd probably get it in the red instead?

