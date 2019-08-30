Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
Today's Top Stories
1
Katie Holmes' "Wardrobe Malfunction" Is Perfect
image
2
The Podcasts for When You Need a Really Good Laugh
Rear View Of Woman Looking At Modern Building While Swimming In Infinity Pool Against Clear Sky During Sunset
3
The Instagram Girl's Guide to Dubai
image
4
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
5
Shop the New Soho Home x Anthropologie Collection

This Meghan Markle-Approved Victoria Beckham Dress is Finally Available to Buy Online

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Commonwealth Day 2019
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
    • Meghan wore the dress at Commonwealth Day in March 2019, while she was still pregnant with Archie.

        Earlier this year, Meghan Markle wore a crisp white dress with a green chain-link pattern that made Meghan fans take to the internet IMMEDIATELY to figure out the designer. Spoiler alert: It's Victoria Beckham, and it wasn't on sale at the time she wore it (that's the sound of fans putting away their credit cards sadly). Now, at last, the dress is available for us mere mortals to buy. Well, us mere mortals with a spare $1,900 to spend, anyways.

        Victoria Beckham
        Victoria Beckham
        $1,850.00
        SHOP IT

        You can now buy the dress from the Victoria Beckham website in the chain link pattern or two other colors—navy and red. I can see this being perfect for a formal day event (just like how Meghan wears it) or a really important work meeting where you have to wow everyone with your presentation AND style skills simultaneously. No surprise, some of the sizes are already sold out. Thank you, Duchess Effect.

        Meghan previously wore the outfit and paired the green pattern on the dress with matching hunter-green pumps and clutch when she attended Commonwealth Day with Prince Harry in March 2019. She told Glamour UK years ago that she couldn't pull off the long torso required of Victoria Beckham's clothes, but has since changed her mind (luckily!).

        Of the patterns, Victoria said, "Back to work and excited to launch my #VBAW19 collection today with the chain print, one of the key prints of the season. #VBAW19 is my celebration of femininity and part of what I define as the modern feminine alphabet. Can’t wait to see how you wear it."

        Here's the full look from Meghan:

        Commonwealth Day 2019
        Samir HusseinGetty Images

        Aside from the pillbox hat, which I admit I do not love (it makes her look like an old-timey nurse, in my opinion), the dress itself is lovely and so professionally polished. Although I'd probably get it in the red instead?

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
        image
        All the Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Di
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
        image
        Our Favorite Pippa Middleton Outfits of All Time
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends 100 Women In Finance Gala Dinner Buy an £80 Replica of Kate's Iconic Gucci Gown
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Beating Hearts Ball In Support Of The British Heart Foundation Pippa Middleton Mixes Prints in Chic Summer Dress
        Celebrities Attend Wimbledon 2019 Buy Kate's White Suzannah Dress from Wimbledon
        image
        All the Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Di
        The Duchess of Sussex guest edits British Vogue Potential Items in Meghan Markle's Capsule
        image
        Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Launches Family Action Family Kate Middleton's $20 High Heel Hack
        kate middleton's superga cotu sneakers Shop Kate Middleton's Sneakers on Amazon Now
        image Buy Kate Middleton's Favorite Casual Sneakers