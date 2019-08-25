Royal fans around the world clamor to copy Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's fashion pretty much every time they step outside.

While the women of the British royal family do wear some affordable fashion options, sometimes, they also don designer duds that those of us without royal bankrolls can't usually afford.

Recently, a royal fashion Instagram account uncovered an affordable replica of the iconic pink and purple Gucci gown Kate Middleton, who is a patron of 100 Women in Finance's Philanthropic Initiatives, wore to a Gala Dinner in aid of Mentally Healthy Schools at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in February.

A reminder, in case the Disney princess-esque dress isn't just burned permanently in your brain:

Chris Jackson Getty Images

Earlier this month, the must-follow royal fashion Instagram account, @Regal_Replikate, shared an amazing find: An affordable replica of the Gucci gown.

"@chichiclothing have a great #replikate for the Gucci dress worn by the #duchessofcambridge to the 100 Women in Finance gala last February. This dress has a similar silhouette and colour scheme, and swapping the pink ribbon for a burgundy one would make it look even closer to the original. Called “Chi Chi London Steffny Colour Block Dress, Mink”, available at @johnlewisandpartners and @nextofficial for £80," @Regal_Replikate wrote.

Chi Chi London Steffny Colour Block Dress, Mink, £80

BUY IT Chi Chi London

The Chi Chi London version of Kate's dress is available from John Lewis & Partners for £80 (or about $98 in U.S. dollars).

