Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019
Today's Top Stories
1
Katie Holmes Is Living Her Best Fashion Life
image
2
Required Reading: 'Red At The Bone'
image
3
How Stitch Fix Revolutionized Shopping for Me
image
4
Love Wine? Right This Way...
image
5
The Couple Using Airbnb to Cover Baby Costs

Kate Middleton's Iconic Gucci Gown Has a Gorgeous and Affordable £80 Replica

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends 100 Women In Finance Gala Dinner
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Royal fans around the world clamor to copy Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's fashion pretty much every time they step outside.
    • While the women of the British royal family do wear some affordable fashion options, sometimes, they also don designer duds that those of us without royal bankrolls can't usually afford.
      • Recently, a royal fashion Instagram account uncovered an affordable replica of the iconic pink and purple Gucci gown Kate Middleton, who is a patron of 100 Women in Finance's Philanthropic Initiatives, wore to a Gala Dinner in aid of Mentally Healthy Schools at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in February.

        It's great when royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle step out in high street fashion brands that normals like us can afford, but sometimes royals have to dress the part in fancy designer gowns that those of us without royal bankrolls can't hope to own.

        One such look was the the stunning (and instantly-iconic) pink and purple Gucci gown that Kate Middleton, who is a patron of 100 Women in Finance's Philanthropic Initiatives, wore to a Gala Dinner in aid of Mentally Healthy Schools at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in February.

        A reminder, in case the Disney princess-esque dress isn't just burned permanently in your brain:

        The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends 100 Women In Finance Gala Dinner
        Chris JacksonGetty Images

        Earlier this month, the must-follow royal fashion Instagram account, @Regal_Replikate, shared an amazing find: An affordable replica of the Gucci gown.

        "@chichiclothing have a great #replikate for the Gucci dress worn by the #duchessofcambridge to the 100 Women in Finance gala last February. This dress has a similar silhouette and colour scheme, and swapping the pink ribbon for a burgundy one would make it look even closer to the original. Called “Chi Chi London Steffny Colour Block Dress, Mink”, available at @johnlewisandpartners and @nextofficial for £80," @Regal_Replikate wrote.

        Chi Chi London Steffny Colour Block Dress, Mink, £80

        image
        BUY IT
        Chi Chi London

        The Chi Chi London version of Kate's dress is available from John Lewis & Partners for £80 (or about $98 in U.S. dollars).

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Prince George Of Cambridge First Birthday
        Buy a $15 Replica of Kate's Cute Green Dress
        Celebrities Attend Wimbledon 2019
        Buy Kate's White Suzannah Dress from Wimbledon
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
        The Beating Hearts Ball In Support Of The British Heart Foundation Pippa Middleton Mixes Prints in Chic Summer Dress
        Celebrities Attend Wimbledon 2019 Buy Kate's White Suzannah Dress from Wimbledon
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image
        All the Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Di
        The Duchess of Sussex guest edits British Vogue Potential Items in Meghan Markle's Capsule
        image
        Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Launches Family Action Family Kate Middleton's $20 High Heel Hack
        kate middleton's superga cotu sneakers Shop Kate Middleton's Sneakers on Amazon Now
        image Buy Kate Middleton's Favorite Casual Sneakers
        image Meghan Markle Got a Gorgeous Cake for Her Birthday
        Prince George Of Cambridge First Birthday Buy a $15 Replica of Kate's Cute Green Dress