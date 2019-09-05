Emily Ratajkowski is kicking off New York Fashion Week in a way only she could: in a bikini. The model, actress, and swimwear designer regularly sports her own swimsuit line, Inamorata, for the 'gram. But today, instead of rocking a bikini at the beach, Ratajkowski incorporated a white bikini top into her street style outfit. She wore the "Las Olas" design with crisscross straps underneath a black duster coat paired with slouchy trousers and heels. (Notice how the sandals lace-up around her pant legs—a very fashion girl move.) She added a pop of color with an orange handbag.

Ratajkowski seemed completely at ease with her bikini-top-turned-shirt moment and she did, I admit, successfully pull off the lewk. The bikini top was a clever way to say "I know these shows are about spring 2020, but summer's not over just yet." And highlight her abs, naturally. Since the model will certainly be attending more NYFW shows, it's safe to say there may be additional swimsuit moments from her in the coming week. For those trying to channel Emrata vibes, shop similar pieces to get her outfit:



JUJU, ROBA BACKGRID

Watch this space for more of our favorite street style looks from all of fashion month.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

