Emily Ratajkowski was amongst the celebrity guests in attendance at last night’s 73rd Tony Awards, held at New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall.



The model debuted a huge hair makeover, having cut her usually long locks into a retro-inspired long bob with side bangs.



Ratajkowski walked the red carpet in a daring black Michael Kors cut-out gown.

Anyone keeping track of celebrities taking the plunge and opting for the chop recently, it’s time to reach for that notepad again. At this point, you may as well just leave it on the desk. The latest in a long line of A-listers who’ve decided that it’s a case of short hair, don’t care this summer, Emily Ratajowski just debuted a brand new look at Sunday night’s 73rd Tony Awards.

The 28-year-old model has worn her signature long, natural brunette locks ever since the 'Blurred Lines' video days, but it looks as though she’s now decided that it’s time for a big change. Ratajkowski stole the show last night with her hair transformation, unveiling an elegant, shoulder-skimming bob.

The star wore her new style in a totally retro blow out (anyone else getting Fembot vibes?), with impressive volume throughout and a slight turn under to the shorter lengths. The Gone Girl actress has also added some sweeping side bangs into the equation, for a look that any vintage Bond girl would be jealous of.

As well as the new hair, Ratajowski wore a daring gown by Michael Kors for the occasion, accompanying the designer himself to the prestigious ceremony. No stranger to flaunting her famous figure, she made the floor length, timeless black gown with sexy cut out panels look completely effortless. The sequin detail across the body added one final flare of glamor, while a classic smokey eye and peachy nude lip with a bold brow gave the perfect modern edge to her retro look.

Alongside Emily, Kaia Gerber, Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, and a whole load more celebrities have been tempting us to reach for the scissors recently. I, for one, think that Ratajkowski should make a commitment to this gorgeous cut for real, but she’s known to have fooled us all with faux hair trickery on several occasions. Thanks to an impressive wig collection, she’s dabbled with the pastel pink side of life, and even gone blonde on a couple of occasions.

Is it a particularly clever wig that’s verging on magic? Is it the real deal and an actual haircut, for once? These pesky celebs, always keeping us guessing…

