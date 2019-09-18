It wasn't too long ago that Hailey Bieber recreated several of Princess Diana's iconic outfits for a photo shoot in Vogue Paris. Now, she's back to her more casual, athleisure-loving ways. The style star has made wearing pieces like leather biker shorts with a sports bra look attainable and fully pulls off an oversize pantsuit set (I would definitely look crazy in the same outfit).

Understandably, then, for her off-duty days (when she's not attending posh events or walking red carpets), Bieber's typical style is relaxed and comfortable. Yesterday, it appeared she was feeling the oversized-t-shirt-and-white-boots look. The model ditched the pants—they can be a constricting hassle anyways—and opted to cover up with an oversized black leather blazer, which was slightly longer than her tee. (Editor's note: She absolutely could have been wearing Soffe shorts or the like underneath her shirt/dress, but from our view she looked pants-less.) Bieber isn't the first celeb to adopt the pants-less look, though, as other stars like Kendall Jenner and Lily Collins also look stellar in this style.



The outfit really hits levels of street style amazingness thanks to the knee-high, white boots (so mod) and angular sunglasses. I need both in my life. Now.

Feeling Bieber's outfit? Shop similar oversize tees you can wear with or without pants, below. Pro tip: Go one size up from your usual for that extra slouchy look.

