Hailey Bieber Wore an Oversize White T-Shirt Sans Pants

A leather blazer dressed up the look.

image
By Marina Liao
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 17, 2019
BG002/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

It wasn't too long ago that Hailey Bieber recreated several of Princess Diana's iconic outfits for a photo shoot in Vogue Paris. Now, she's back to her more casual, athleisure-loving ways. The style star has made wearing pieces like leather biker shorts with a sports bra look attainable and fully pulls off an oversize pantsuit set (I would definitely look crazy in the same outfit).

Understandably, then, for her off-duty days (when she's not attending posh events or walking red carpets), Bieber's typical style is relaxed and comfortable. Yesterday, it appeared she was feeling the oversized-t-shirt-and-white-boots look. The model ditched the pants—they can be a constricting hassle anyways—and opted to cover up with an oversized black leather blazer, which was slightly longer than her tee. (Editor's note: She absolutely could have been wearing Soffe shorts or the like underneath her shirt/dress, but from our view she looked pants-less.) Bieber isn't the first celeb to adopt the pants-less look, though, as other stars like Kendall Jenner and Lily Collins also look stellar in this style.

The outfit really hits levels of street style amazingness thanks to the knee-high, white boots (so mod) and angular sunglasses. I need both in my life. Now.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 17, 2019
BG002/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 17, 2019
BG002/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Feeling Bieber's outfit? Shop similar oversize tees you can wear with or without pants, below. Pro tip: Go one size up from your usual for that extra slouchy look.

Oversized Printed T-Shirt
House of Holland net-a-porter.com
$95.00
SHOP IT
Laurier Oversized T-Shirt
Balenciaga net-a-porter.com
$550.00
SHOP IT
Printed Cotton T-shirt
Gucci net-a-porter.com
$590.00
SHOP IT
+ NET SUSTAIN Cotton T-shirt
Mother of Pearl net-a-porter.com
$195.00
SHOP IT

