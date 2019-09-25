TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE
40 Times Celebs Forgot to Wear Pants and Totally Pulled It Off

An argument for leaving your jeans at home.

By Lauren Valenti and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Pants, even your comfiest most worn-in pair of jeans, can be annoyingly suffocating. Thus, we understand the desire to sometimes skip wearing a pair altogether. Celebrities, it seems, love no-pants outfits and they s0mehow effortlessly pull the style off, whether on the red carpet or running errands. Need some pants-less outfit inspo? Let Ariana Grande, Margot Robbie, J.Lo, and more, be your guide, ahead.

image
Getty Images
Ariana Grande

The oversize sweatshirt and sneaker/boots look is an Ariana Grande style signature. Here, the pint-size singer posted backstage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T in head-to-toe pink.

1 of 40
image
Philippe Blet/ShutterstockShutterstock
Celine Dion

The icon always wears the most fabulous, and sometimes, the most over-the-top (in a good way) looks at Paris Couture Week. She rocked this Off-White ensemble in July 2019.

2 of 40
image
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

Jenner didn't have to wear pants to look pulled together in this oversize Blaze Milano blazer in February 2019. The buttery leather outerwear plus gloves and heels made this outfit feel posh and sophisticated.

3 of 40
image
Getty Images
Olivia Culpo

The perfect all-white outfit for fall: an oversize pullover with white knee-high boots. Be sure to carry a stain remover pen around...just in case.

4 of 40
image
Getty Images
Bella Hadid

The model left her hotel in July 2019 dressed down in a button-up shirt and a large denim jacket. The loose and oversize lewk is a celebrity favorite.

5 of 40
image
Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

The model wore a MM6 Maison Margiela tee with her Jacquemus pantalon boots while running errands around L.A. in September 2019. Luckily, you can still shop both items to get her west coast look.

6 of 40
image
Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel

Celebrities in show-stopping gowns at the Venice Film Festival are a given, so when Swanepoel decided to be a little more low-key and wear just a button-up shirt with a belt and heels, she definitely stood out. The model showed off her statuesque frame without the hassle of pants.

7 of 40
image
Getty Images
Sophie Turner

Turner and Chopra had a girl's night out in January 2019. Turner wore an American flag shirtdress by Tommy Hilfiger and sneakers while Chopra slipped into a black ensemble with a snakeskin coat.

8 of 40
image
Getty Images
Shay Mitchell

The actress wore a minidress so short, it could have been mistaken for a top in March 2019. She compensated for the shortness, however, with a (slightly) longer matching embellished blazer.

9 of 40
image
Getty Images
Lady Gaga

The singer looked like she was on her way to chill out and eat pizza in a T-shirt sans pants in June 2019. We fully support this comfortable look.

10 of 40
image
Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski

Emrata was spotted in the LES of NYC in July 2019 wearing a button-up shirt and dad sneakers. The star was almost unrecognizable thanks to her laidback attire and sunglasses.

11 of 40
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 10, 2019
James DevaneyGetty Images
Blake Lively

Lively braved NYC's wintertime chills without pants in this Monse ensemble while leaving Feinstein's/54 Below in January 2019. The actress actually glowed, whereas we would have been shivering and pale with discomfort.

12 of 40
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 14, 201
Ray TamarraGetty Images
Kim Kardashian West

The reality star left her SoHo apartment in a voluminous blazer-like dress and white sock boots in February 2017. Some celebrities don't seem phased by the NYC cold at all.

13 of 40
image
Getty Images
Hailey Bieber and Joan Smalls

Smalls showed up to a birthday party on April 2018 in nothing but a red jacket and tights (catsuit?) that revealed her undergarments. She wore a pair of thigh-high lace-up boots to make this ensemble party-ready. Meanwhile, Bieber is maybe wearing a minidress under that oversize jacket? Could be a shirt. Either way, no pants!

14 of 40
image
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

Remember the whole lampshading trend in 2017? J.Lo had it down to a science in an oversize white button-up shirt and denim thigh-high boots by Versace.

15 of 40
image
Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

The model is used to walking the runways during fashion week, but took a break to enjoy the action from the front row in September 2018. She repped a design by Jeremy Scott while checking out his latest collection.

16 of 40
image
Getty Images
Kylie Jenner

Almost all the Kardashian-Jenners have tried the no-pants look, including youngest sister Kylie Jenner. The star was seen in NYC in February 2016 in a suede jacket dress and knee-high brown boots. (We're guessing winter puffers aren't really a thing for celebs coming in from the west coast.)

17 of 40
image
Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian

The 5'1" reality star pulled off this plum-colored velour hoodie as a dress while out in Los Angeles in February 2017. Try this look yourself, maybe with boots, the next time you don't know what to wear.

18 of 40
Calvin Klein Collection - Arrivals - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Margot Robbie

The actress arrived in a full Calvin Klein look for the show in February 2018. We hardly even noticed the no-pants moment as her fabulous mismatched embellished heels caught our attention first.

19 of 40
"Beyonce: Life Is But A Dream" New York Premiere - Arrivals
Dave KotinskyGetty Images
Solange Knowles

The singer attended the premiere of her sister's autobiographical film "Beyonce: Life Is But A Dream" in NYC in February 2013. She wore a crisp all-white ensemble that gave the illusion of not wearing pants.

20 of 40
BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - July 19, 2016
Josiah KamauGetty Images
Rita Ora

The singer made a fashion statement in July 2016 when she wore a long-sleeve Vetements shirt that said "May the Bridges I Burn Light the Way." The length went down almost to her knees, so Ora didn't need pants. Win-win!

21 of 40
Instead of a sundress, Jenner simply throws on a Yeezus Tour sweatshirt and heels.
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

Instead of a sundress, Jenner simply throws on a Yeezus Tour sweatshirt and heels.

22 of 40
At the 2014 VMAs, Swift decided to let her lengthy stems shine in this embroidered Mary Katrantzou onsie.
Getty Images
Taylor Swift

At the 2014 VMAs, Swift decided to let her lengthy stems shine in this embroidered Mary Katrantzou onsie.

23 of 40
Collins was so into her Bambi-emblazoned Givenchy sweatshirt, she ditched bottoms and just went with strappy black heels.
Getty Images
Lily Collins

Collins was so into her Bambi-emblazoned Givenchy sweatshirt, she ditched bottoms and just went with strappy black heels.

24 of 40
For the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, the singer opted for a tunic-like top boasting a high, side-butt-bearing slit.
Getty Images
Kesha

For the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, the singer opted for a tunic-like top boasting a high, side-butt-bearing slit.

25 of 40
On Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Cyrus wore an oversized white button-up shirt as a dress.
Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

On Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Cyrus wore an oversized white button-up shirt as a dress.

26 of 40
<p>Never one to shy away from showing off what her mama gave her, we love how Dunham's teal peasant top shows off her legs.</p>
Lena Dunham

Never one to shy away from showing off what her mama gave her, Dunham's teal peasant top shows off her legs.

27 of 40
We can't remember the last time Queen Bey wore bottoms for a performance and we're not mad, especially because it's in favor of epic, jewel-encrusted bodysuits.
Getty Images
Beyoncé

We can't remember the last time Queen Bey wore bottoms for a performance and we're not mad, especially because it's in favor of epic, jewel-encrusted bodysuits.

28 of 40
Rita Ora knows there's nothing more rock 'n' roll than forgetting your pants at home.
Getty Images
Rita Ora

Rita Ora knows there's nothing more rock 'n' roll than forgetting your pants at home.

29 of 40
The Girls star is always one for an off-kilter look and we're loving her white shirt dress with an up-to-there hemline.
Getty Images
Zosia Mamet

The Girls star is always one for an off-kilter look and we're loving her white shirt dress with an up-to-there hemline.

30 of 40
