Pants, even your comfiest most worn-in pair of jeans, can be annoyingly suffocating. Thus, we understand the desire to sometimes skip wearing a pair altogether. Celebrities, it seems, love no-pants outfits and they s0mehow effortlessly pull the style off, whether on the red carpet or running errands. Need some pants-less outfit inspo? Let Ariana Grande, Margot Robbie, J.Lo, and more, be your guide, ahead.

