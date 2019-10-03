Attending a movie premiere last night, Gwendoline Christie wore a custom, semi-sheer Iris van Herpen dress that looked stunning on her.

The dress really makes use of her gorgeous height, using vertical ombre lines that turn from white to red.

This isn't the first time she's gone avant-garde: Christie just attended the Emmy's in a royal red and white gown that immediately had fans thinking she looked like Jesus.

Last night, Gwendoline Christie attended the European premiere of her upcoming movie The Personal History Of David Copperfield in a semi-sheer gown that was absolutely stunning and had a cool optical illusion effect that you have to see. The custom Iris van Herpen "Suminagashi" ink dress (suminagashi refers to a particular Japanese paper marbling technique), matched with red Christian Louboutin pumps.

The look was achieved with some very subtle illusion netting at the top (usually I think illusion netting looks obvious and jarring, but here it matches perfectly with her skin color and is barely visible). The effect is just so cool: It looks like the dress is running down in rivulets and turning red as it goes.

In her Instagram post, Christie tagged her stylist Jerry Stafford, makeup artist Andrew Gallimore, hairdresser Ryan Wood, and trainer Dalton Wong. Galli also shared the makeup he used on Christie—simple, so as not to compete with the intricacy of the dress:

The full, put-together look is, honestly, outstanding. I think part of the effect is that she just looks so proud, and her height combined with her perfect posture makes her look so beautifully tall:

Brienne really knows how to clean up! (Almost made it through the post without a Game of Thrones joke, sorry.)

