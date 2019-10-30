Lark & Ro's Trench Coat Is Going to Become the New Viral Amazon Coat

Move over, Amazon Coat: There's another covetable style in town. Last year, became so ubiquitous, it became the Amazon Coat. While we have no doubt the Orolay jacket will be just as popular this winter, we have a hunch another style is on the brink of going viral. Enter:

Not only does the Walker coat come from one of Amazon's signature brands (read: it has the retailer's seal of approval), it also has a sleek single-breasted silhouette, two flap pockets, and a back vent. Unlike the Orolay jacket, Lark & Ro's coat is lightweight enough to wear on a brisk fall day or a chilly spring night.

Courtesy Women's Single-Breasted Walker Coat Lark & Ro Amazon $79.03 SHOP IT

Made from a blend of wool and polyester, the coat is designed to keep you warm but not too warm, and hits just above the knee. One of the most appealing factors about the reigning Amazon Coat is its price—and Lark & Ro's style is no different. While prices vary by size and color, all styles are currently available for under $100.

Going to a winter wedding or a holiday party? Layer this over a formal dress or a killer jumpsuit. Headed to the office? This jacket is polished enough to be worn with your business casual attire. On the weekends, pair it with some fitted jeans and Chelsea boots. Lark & Co's coat is available in several colors—including camel, black, and a textured salt and pepper—so you're bound to find one that goes with your wardrobe's color palette.

Add this coat to your cart before everyone else does, and make sure to report back when you see your friend's sister's cousin wearing it. It's that good.

