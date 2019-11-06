Dubbed "fall's new fashion icon" by ELLE U.K., Katie Holmes attended a recent event and absolutely lived up to her new moniker.

Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Holmes's standout piece was her perfect pair of denim pants—Chanel, pinstripe, cropped. The perfect look for the colder weather.

You can shop similar styles to Holmes's right here (you're welcome).

Earlier this week, Katie Holmes attended the Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon. Holmes posted on Instagram about the event, saying, "Championing vital voices at the fifth annual Tribeca CHANEL #ThroughHerLens women’s filmmaker luncheon!" with a look behind the scenes at the star-studded event. And, lo and behold, the style icon is wearing an absolutely perfect pair of denim pants for fall. I shouldn't be surprised (she's been serving endless inspiration since the summer) but this might be a fashion high, even for her.

As spotted by Vogue, Holmes was in head-to-toe Chanel. She wore a version of their wide-leg, pinstripe denim trousers from their pre-fall 2018 collection and a bright red jacket with crystal embellishments. This is bolder than the star tends to go, and it's totally gorgeous.

The straight-leg style is very of the moment. And the casualness of the denim with the sophistication of the pinstripe makes for a *chef's kiss* high-low mix. She finished off the look with a white tee, pointed-toed white slingback heels, and the perfect matching red lip—oh, and a black Chanel bag, natch.

Of course, nothing is going to compare to a pair of Chanel jeans, but if you happen to be interested in the style, there are some similar pairs out there, like this Paige denim iteration. (Madewell still has on sale—if you want to before you need it).



Here's a look at her full outfit including the clutch (I mean, who doesn't want to ogle a classic Chanel crossbody?):

Jackson Lee Getty Images

So chic.

