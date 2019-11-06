image
Today's Top Stories
1
Queen Elizabeth Will Go Fur Free
image
2
What Tamara Mellon Wears to Work
image
3
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
4
I Have a Work-Life Imbalance. What Can I Do?
image
5
'Honey Boy' Director Alma Har’el Has Arrived

Katie Holmes Is Absolutely Stunning in Chanel Pinstripe Denim

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2019
Jackson LeeGetty Images
  • Dubbed "fall's new fashion icon" by ELLE U.K., Katie Holmes attended a recent event and absolutely lived up to her new moniker.
    • Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Holmes's standout piece was her perfect pair of denim pants—Chanel, pinstripe, cropped. The perfect look for the colder weather.
      • You can shop similar styles to Holmes's right here (you're welcome).

        Earlier this week, Katie Holmes attended the Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon. Holmes posted on Instagram about the event, saying, "Championing vital voices at the fifth annual Tribeca CHANEL #ThroughHerLens women’s filmmaker luncheon!" with a look behind the scenes at the star-studded event. And, lo and behold, the style icon is wearing an absolutely perfect pair of denim pants for fall. I shouldn't be surprised (she's been serving endless inspiration since the summer) but this might be a fashion high, even for her.

        As spotted by Vogue, Holmes was in head-to-toe Chanel. She wore a version of their wide-leg, pinstripe denim trousers from their pre-fall 2018 collection and a bright red jacket with crystal embellishments. This is bolder than the star tends to go, and it's totally gorgeous.

        The straight-leg style is very of the moment. And the casualness of the denim with the sophistication of the pinstripe makes for a *chef's kiss* high-low mix. She finished off the look with a white tee, pointed-toed white slingback heels, and the perfect matching red lip—oh, and a black Chanel bag, natch.

        Paige Nordstrom
        $219.00
        SHOP IT

        Of course, nothing is going to compare to a pair of Chanel jeans, but if you happen to be interested in the style, there are some similar pairs out there, like this Paige denim iteration. (Madewell still has summery versions on sale—if you want to invest in a pair before you need it).

        Here's a look at her full outfit including the clutch (I mean, who doesn't want to ogle a classic Chanel crossbody?):

        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2019
        Jackson LeeGetty Images

        So chic.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Katie Holmes' Rothy's Flats Are Eco-Friendly
        Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
        Katie Holmes' "Wardrobe Malfunction" Is Perfect
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity Street Style
        image Katie Holmes: A Lesson in Post-Breakup Style
        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 29, 2019 Jennifer Aniston Just Wore a Strapless Black Dress
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Rothy's Just Dropped a New Collection
        Katie Holmes Katie Holmes Looks Incredible In a LBD
        image
        Copy Katie Holmes' Effortless Style
        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 16, 2019 Bella Hadid's Wearing Fall's Most Popular Cardigan
        image Katie Holmes Wore the Perfect Fall Blazer
        image
        Celebs Wore THAT to the Airport?!
        image Kim K. Channels Vintage Versace With a Miniskirt
        image ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Bikini to NYFW