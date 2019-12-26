image
Kate Middleton's Green Emmy Shoes From Her Sandringham Walk Are Shoppable

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Joe Giddens - PA ImagesGetty Images
    • You guessed it—they are still shoppable in some sizes.
      • Here's every photo from the royals yesterday (including adorable pictures of George and Charlotte looking profoundly irritated at not being able to open up presents right this instant).

        Kate Middleton looked absolutely fabulous (and festive!) yesterday in green and gray as she walked with her kids to Sandringham Christmas service. Sadly, her coat is custom Catherine Walker (per What Kate Wore), but you can buy her pretty and winter-appropriate green shoes, if you should so choose.

        Josie Greenery
        Josie Greenery
        Emmy emmylondon.com
        £395.00
        SHOP IT

        The Emmy Josie shoes are still available in some sizes (devastatingly, not size 6, otherwise I'd be buying myself a belated Christmas present right this instant). The heels are a little over three inches but the padded footbed is specifically designed for comfort.

        I can totally see why the Duchess of Cambridge likes them so much—she's also worn the shoes in navy, so clearly they are a fan fave. I've said it before, but Kate and Meghan Markle are the sources for luxe-but-comfortable footwear, specifically because their work necessitates them standing and walking so much.

        By the way, if you want your bag to match your shoes, the Natasha bag Kate's carrying is also Emmy. BUT her sister Pippa Middleton stepped out the other day in a pretty Kate Spade forest green bag that would also do the trick. You know, just as an FYI. Her earrings are a rewear, Kiki McDonough green amethyst and diamond earrings, as is her fascinator from Lock & Co.

        Here's a closeup of the shoes in the pretty sunlight:

        The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
        Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

        So gorgeous.

