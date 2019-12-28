This week, Kensington Palace released never-before-seen photos from a secret visit the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, paid to Kingston Hospital's Maternity Unit earlier this year.

The secret work experience trip occurred in London back in November.

During the visit, Kate wore a printed crepe MICHAEL Michael Kors dress, which she accessorized with Kiki McDonough diamond earrings.

Kate Middleton pulled off a secret engagement last month that we all missed.

In November, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in London to visit Kingston Hospital's Maternity Unit, where she met with midwives. The experience was so moving, it prompted Kate to write a letter to the carers, which Kensington Palace released on Friday, December 27, ahead of 2020’s International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

"You are there for women at their most vulnerable; you witness strength, pain and unimaginable joy on a daily basis," the duchess wrote in the letter.

For the secret visit, Kate wore a MICHAEL Michael Kors dress. The belted, printed fil coupé georgette midi dress was absolutely stunning (not that we would, for one second, expect anything less). She paired the dress with black tights and diamond earrings by Kiki McDonough.

Getty Images

If the outfit looks familiar, it's because Kate was spotted wearing the same dress in a different print on Princess Charlotte's first day of school in September:

WPA Pool Getty Images

While Kate's exact dress is currently (and tragically) sold out, you can still shop the same dress in a gray and black leopard print:

Courtesy Belted leopard-print crepe midi dress MICHAEL Michael Kors net-a-porter.com $175.00 SHOP NOW

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here