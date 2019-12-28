image
Today's Top Stories
1
See Princess Charlotte Curtsy to Queen Elizabeth
image
2
Gorjana’s Sale Will Cure Your Post-Holiday Blues
image
3
Are New Year's Resolutions Still a Thing?
image
4
Read 'Such a Fun Age' With Us in January
image
5
I'm Allergic to Cold Weather—Here's How I Deal

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Kate Middleton Wore This Printed Michael Kors Dress for Her Maternity Ward Visit

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
BRITAIN-ROYALS
AARON CHOWNGetty Images
  • This week, Kensington Palace released never-before-seen photos from a secret visit the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, paid to Kingston Hospital's Maternity Unit earlier this year.
    • The secret work experience trip occurred in London back in November.
      • During the visit, Kate wore a printed crepe MICHAEL Michael Kors dress, which she accessorized with Kiki McDonough diamond earrings.

        Kate Middleton pulled off a secret engagement last month that we all missed.

        In November, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in London to visit Kingston Hospital's Maternity Unit, where she met with midwives. The experience was so moving, it prompted Kate to write a letter to the carers, which Kensington Palace released on Friday, December 27, ahead of 2020’s International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

        "You are there for women at their most vulnerable; you witness strength, pain and unimaginable joy on a daily basis," the duchess wrote in the letter.

        For the secret visit, Kate wore a MICHAEL Michael Kors dress. The belted, printed fil coupé georgette midi dress was absolutely stunning (not that we would, for one second, expect anything less). She paired the dress with black tights and diamond earrings by Kiki McDonough.

        image
        Getty Images

        If the outfit looks familiar, it's because Kate was spotted wearing the same dress in a different print on Princess Charlotte's first day of school in September:

        Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School
        WPA PoolGetty Images

        While Kate's exact dress is currently (and tragically) sold out, you can still shop the same dress in a gray and black leopard print:

        Belted leopard-print crepe midi dress
        Courtesy
        Belted leopard-print crepe midi dress
        MICHAEL Michael Kors net-a-porter.com
        $175.00
        SHOP NOW

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        2016 Royal Tour To Canada Of The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge - Victoria, British Columbia
        What Kate Middleton Got Her Kids for Christmas
        image
        Kate Got a Haircut for the Holidays
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two Apply to Work & Live at Windsor Castle With Royals
        TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHRISTMAS The Queen Mentioned Baby Archie in Her Speech
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Bletchley Park D-Day Exhibition Duchess Kate Pens Touching Open Letter to Midwives
        Meghan Markle wearing a printed Figue dress in Fiji Harry and Meghan Were Turned Down From Restaurant
        Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank Charlotte & George Eat By Themselves at Christmas
        image See Princess Charlotte Curtsy to Queen Elizabeth
        image Kate Wore Pretty Green Emmy Shoes to Sandringham
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4 What Meghan & Harry Are Up To In Canada
        image Meghan Markle's BFF Slammed the Media
        image
        Kate's Christmas Outfit Is Much More Muted