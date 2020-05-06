Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son is growing up fast! Archie officially turned one and had a quiet birthday celebration on the west coast with his parents. The trio had to tweak their travel plans for Archie's birthday due to the COVID-19 pandemic and like most people with birthdays around this time, keep celebrations a little more close knit and simple. (It was reported the Sussexes had planned to travel back to the U.K. However, with everyone under quarantine and social distancing, these plans are cancelled.)

The family released an adorable video to celebrate: In the clip, filmed by Harry, Meghan reads to Archie from the book Duck! Rabbit! It's cute enough on its own, with baby Archie turning the pages and giggling—but it's also helping a very good cause. The Sussexes released the video to draw attention to Save the Children U.K.'s coronavirus appeal, which is providing "early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection" to vulnerable families. If you're able to, you can donate here.

This is one of the first times we've gotten a glimpse of Meghan since her outing with Prince Harry to deliver meals around Los Angeles on behalf of Project Angel Food. In the clip, she's dressed casually in a covetable blue denim shirt with her hair tied in a bun. It's not clear exactly what the brand is, but you can shop some dupes below:

