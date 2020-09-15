Today's Top Stories
How to Look (and Feel) Less Stressed
Here's How to Help Victims of the Deadly Wildfires
Fall Movies to Get You In the Spirit
We Need Poll Workers Now More Than Ever
These Women Are Making Space Vacations a Reality

Dr. Jill Biden Sends a Powerful Message In Her Over-the-Knee Stuart Weitzman Boots

You can still score a pair of your own.

By Katie Attardo
jill biden stuart weitzman boots
Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

After casting her vote early in the primaries in Wilmington, Delaware this week, Dr. Jill Biden walked off in a pair of boots that were so cool, many thought they were custom. The "5050 Vote Boot," made by none other than Stuart Weitzman, is actually a limited-edition design with only 100 pairs available. The former Second Lady rocked a pair in the black and silver colorway, with the word "Vote" stenciled on the paneling.

This boot is (quite literally) meant to take you to the polls. The over-the-knee style is made from the brand's 5050 stretch design, fitting snugly to your leg, and also boasts a lightweight rubber lug-sole, adding additional comfort. 100 percent of profits from the boot will be donated to the nonprofit operation I am a voter.

us politics vote biden
JIM WATSONGetty Images

The design is intended to generate momentum about voting in one of our country's most crucial elections. Take a cue from Dr. Jill Biden and be sure to get out there and make yourself heard this November—no matter what shoes you're wearing.

sw boots
Stuart Weitzman

SHOP THE BOOTS

