Dr. Jill Biden Sends a Powerful Message In Her Over-the-Knee Stuart Weitzman Boots

After casting her vote early in the primaries in Wilmington, Delaware this week, Dr. Jill Biden walked off in a pair of boots that were so cool, many thought they were custom. The "5050 Vote Boot," made by none other than Stuart Weitzman, is actually a limited-edition design with only 100 pairs available. The former Second Lady rocked a pair in the black and silver colorway, with the word "Vote" stenciled on the paneling.

This boot is (quite literally) meant to take you to the polls. The over-the-knee style is made from the brand's 5050 stretch design, fitting snugly to your leg, and also boasts a lightweight rubber lug-sole, adding additional comfort. 100 percent of profits from the boot will be donated to the nonprofit operation I am a voter.

JIM WATSON Getty Images

The design is intended to generate momentum about voting in one of our country's most crucial elections. Take a cue from Dr. Jill Biden and be sure to get out there and make yourself heard this November—no matter what shoes you're wearing.

Stuart Weitzman

SHOP THE BOOTS

Katie Attardo Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io