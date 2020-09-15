Dr. Jill Biden Sends a Powerful Message In Her Over-the-Knee Stuart Weitzman Boots

After casting her vote early in the primaries in Wilmington, Delaware this week, Dr. Jill Biden walked off in a pair of boots that were so cool, many thought they were custom. The "5050 Vote Boot," made by none other than Stuart Weitzman, is actually a limited-edition design with only 100 pairs available. The former Second Lady rocked a pair in the black and silver colorway, with the word "Vote" stenciled on the paneling.
This boot is (quite literally) meant to take you to the polls. The over-the-knee style is made from the brand's 5050 stretch design, fitting snugly to your leg, and also boasts a lightweight rubber lug-sole, adding additional comfort. 100 percent of profits from the boot will be donated to the nonprofit operation I am a voter.
The design is intended to generate momentum about voting in one of our country's most crucial elections. Take a cue from Dr. Jill Biden and be sure to get out there and make yourself heard this November—no matter what shoes you're wearing.