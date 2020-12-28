The week between Christmas and New Year's Eve offers a rare opportunity to have an unapologetically lazy few days at home. (I'm talking curling up with a good book, watching a bunch of movies, drinking a large glass of wine...whatever floats your boat.) Behind any great lazy day is an ultra-cozy pair of slippers, and, if you want to up your inside shoes game, there are a bunch of awesome sales on Uggs happening right now.

Back in the early aughts, the Australian brand made quite the statement due to its super-soft (and surprisingly insulating) shearling-lined boots. But, as far as I'm concerned, the slippers are where it's at. Think of them as the best of both worlds: They have the unparalleled comfort of its boots without making your feet too warm. Plus, while they're designed for indoor use, most of them have a durable sole so you won't have to take them off if you need to run out and grab the mail. Best of all? They come in a bunch of styles from to to warm booties. That way, you're bound to find a pair that's right for you.

Uggs might be ridiculously popular, but they rarely go on sale. (I should know, I check on the reg.) However, in honor of the most wonderful time of the year, retailers like Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, and Bloomingdale's are offering steep discounts on them. Styles and sizes are selling out fast, so start by adding a few pairs below to your cart, stat.

Women's Fuzzette Slide Slippers UGG $90 $63 (30% off) Mini Bailey Bow II Shearling Booties UGG SHOP IT $160 $119.95 (25% off) Women's Classic Bling Mini Boots UGG SHOP IT $170 $99.99 (41% off) Trimmed Scuff Slippers UGG $59.99 $49.97 (16% off)

Kelsey Mulvey Kelsey Mulvey is a freelance lifestyle journalist, who covers shopping and deals for Marie Claire, Women's Health, and Men's Health, among others.

