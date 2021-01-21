Today's Top Stories
First Lady Jill Biden Looks Chic in White at the Virtual Inauguration Concert

An amazing follow-up to her Markarian outfit earlier today.

By Zoe Guy
joe biden marks his inauguration with full day of events
Chip SomodevillaGetty Images

The first lady's sartorial choices always speak volumes. After Dr. Jill Biden officially became First Lady of the United States earlier today, she changed into a chic white coat, white gloves, and a rose corsage to wear during President Biden and Vice President Harris's virtual inauguration concert. Previously, she wore an ocean blue tweed blazer and matching silk mask by New York-based designer Alexandra O'Neill for Markarian.

In normal times, the newly-sworn in president and first lady would attend a celebratory inaugural ball following the ceremony and parade, but these days are anything but normal. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the virtual concert served as the only festivity. It was filmed outside of the Lincoln Memorial, spliced with pre-recorded messages from essential workers, service members, and performers across the country.

joe biden marks his inauguration with full day of events
Chip SomodevillaGetty Images
joe biden marks his inauguration with full day of events
Chip SomodevillaGetty Images

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

So chic!

