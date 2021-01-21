First Lady Jill Biden Looks Chic in White at the Virtual Inauguration Concert

The first lady's sartorial choices always speak volumes. After Dr. Jill Biden officially became First Lady of the United States earlier today, she changed into a chic white coat, white gloves, and a rose corsage to wear during President Biden and Vice President Harris's virtual inauguration concert. Previously, she wore an ocean blue tweed blazer and matching silk mask by New York-based designer Alexandra O'Neill for Markarian.

In normal times, the newly-sworn in president and first lady would attend a celebratory inaugural ball following the ceremony and parade, but these days are anything but normal. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the virtual concert served as the only festivity. It was filmed outside of the Lincoln Memorial, spliced with pre-recorded messages from essential workers, service members, and performers across the country.

Chip Somodevilla Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla Getty Images

And then Jill Biden joined them and they admired her corsage. pic.twitter.com/esxqEUt9oz — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 21, 2021

So chic!

