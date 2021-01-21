It may have been their grandfather's day, but the Biden grandkids stole the show. On Wednesday evening, four of the Biden grandkids—Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, and Natalie—plus Biden's daughter Ashley dressed up and posed for photos at the Lincoln Memorial as they celebrated the new president. A photo shared by White House reporter Jennifer Epstein showed the five of them glowing in what looks to be mostly Markarian gowns—the same brand, founded by New York designer Alexandra O'Neill, that was worn by Jill Biden earlier in the day. (One of the gowns looks to be Rodarte.)
Here's Epstein's photo, captioned: "The older Biden grandkids, plus Ashley Biden in a chic tux, take pictures at the Lincoln Memorial." (Also, I need to talk about Ashley's tux, like...right now?)
She followed it up with a second photo, captioned: "And then Jill Biden joined them and they admired her corsage."
Here's another look at their outfits, though they're wearing coats here (I mean, it's January in D.C.):
The Biden grandkids already had a show-stopping fashion day, so this is just the cherry on top. Here they are earlier in the day at the inauguration ceremony for their grandfather (they call him Pop-Pop, if you wondered):
I mean! Chills.