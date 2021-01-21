Today's Top Stories
1
What Wearing Purple on Inauguration Day Means
2
What Biden Has Pledged to Do In His First 100 Days
3
Moving Forward: A Better Future for Caregivers
4
Listen to the Best New Love Songs of 2021 (So Far)
5
Poet Amanda Gorman's Ring Is Full of Meaning

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Joe Biden's Grandkids and Daughter Ashley Stun in Glamorous Looks on Inauguration Night

Ashley's tux, though!

By Jenny Hollander
us president joe biden and us first lady jill biden pose with their family in front of the statue of abraham lincoln at the celebrating america event at the lincoln memorial after his inauguration as the 46th president of the united states in washington, dc, january 20, 2021 photo by joshua roberts pool afp photo by joshua robertspoolafp via getty images
JOSHUA ROBERTSGetty Images

It may have been their grandfather's day, but the Biden grandkids stole the show. On Wednesday evening, four of the Biden grandkids—Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, and Natalie—plus Biden's daughter Ashley dressed up and posed for photos at the Lincoln Memorial as they celebrated the new president. A photo shared by White House reporter Jennifer Epstein showed the five of them glowing in what looks to be mostly Markarian gowns—the same brand, founded by New York designer Alexandra O'Neill, that was worn by Jill Biden earlier in the day. (One of the gowns looks to be Rodarte.)

Here's Epstein's photo, captioned: "The older Biden grandkids, plus Ashley Biden in a chic tux, take pictures at the Lincoln Memorial." (Also, I need to talk about Ashley's tux, like...right now?)

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

She followed it up with a second photo, captioned: "And then Jill Biden joined them and they admired her corsage."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Here's another look at their outfits, though they're wearing coats here (I mean, it's January in D.C.):

washington, dc january 20 first lady dr jill biden, daughter ashley biden and family look on during the celebrating america program at the lincoln memorial on january 20, 2021 in washington, dc biden became the 46th president of the united states earlier today during the ceremony at the us capitol photo by chip somodevillagetty images
Chip SomodevillaGetty Images

The Biden grandkids already had a show-stopping fashion day, so this is just the cherry on top. Here they are earlier in the day at the inauguration ceremony for their grandfather (they call him Pop-Pop, if you wondered):

mc
YouTube
grandchildren
Getty Images
grandchildren
Getty Images

I mean! Chills.

Shop the Bidens' Looks

Paoloma Gold Sequin Bias Corset Midi Dress
Paoloma Gold Sequin Bias Corset Midi Dress
markarian-nyc.com
$1,750.00
SHOP IT
Mars Sequined Chiffon Midi Dress
Mars Sequined Chiffon Midi Dress
Markarian modaoperandi.com
$399.00
SHOP IT
Ruffled Organza-Trimmed Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Dress
Ruffled Organza-Trimmed Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Dress
Rodarte net-a-porter.com
$1,575.00
SHOP IT
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Why Everyone Wore Monochrome to the Inauguration
See Kaamla Harris's Sequin Inaugural Concert Look
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Jill Biden Looks Chic at Inauguration Concert
An Editor's Review of the Chanel Boy Bag
Sacai Partners Up With Brooklyn Based Artist
Spring 2021's Best Trends: Bras, Cutouts, Florals
Ella Emhoff Showed Everyone Else Up
Poet Amanda Gorman's Ring Is Full of Meaning
What Wearing Purple on Inauguration Day Means
Jill Biden's Inauguration Outfit Symbolizes Trust