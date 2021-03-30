If you ever wondered what it would be like to walk a mile in the royal family's shoes, the wait is over. Well, sort of. You see, Amazon is currently discounting the price of which are a favorite of Kate Middleton. (Royals, they're just like us...ish!)

It's not hard to see why the Duchess of Cambridge is such a fan of these shoes. (She's worn them everywhere from the London marathon to a trip to Canada to a tour of her Back to Nature garden.) Between running after her three small children and traveling the world—you know, when a pandemic isn't happening—Kate is always on the go. So, it's important to have a pair of shoes that are stylish and comfortable.

Kate wearing her Superga sneakers. Antony Jones Getty Images

With a slim silhouette and cotton material, are versatile enough to be worn with anything. You can dress down a sundress with these sneakers or take a cue from Kate by pairing them with trousers and a cute top. Best of all? This pair comes in a bunch of colors, so you can find a pair that matches your personal style. (FYI, Kate has the Cortu sneakers in as well as a khaki colorway called which is unfortunately not on sale.)

Normally, usually cost $65. However, Amazon is selling them for way less. While prices vary by color and size, you can walk away with a pair for as low as $30. Royal-approved sneakers that are cute and cheap? *Adds to cart*

