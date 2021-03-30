Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers Are On Sale for $45

By Kelsey Mulvey

If you ever wondered what it would be like to walk a mile in the royal family's shoes, the wait is over. Well, sort of. You see, Amazon is currently discounting the price of Superga's Cortu sneakers, which are a favorite of Kate Middleton. (Royals, they're just like us...ish!)

It's not hard to see why the Duchess of Cambridge is such a fan of these shoes. (She's worn them everywhere from the London marathon to a trip to Canada to a tour of her Back to Nature garden.) Between running after her three small children and traveling the world—you know, when a pandemic isn't happening—Kate is always on the go. So, it's important to have a pair of shoes that are stylish and comfortable.

cowes, england august 08 catherine, duchess of cambridge arrives at the royal yacht squadron during the inaugural kings cup regatta hosted by the duke and duchess of cambridge on august 08, 2019 in cowes, england their royal highnesses hope that the kings cup will become an annual event bringing greater awareness to the wider benefits of sport, whilst also raising support and funds for action on addiction, place2be, the anna freud national centre for children and families, the royal foundation, child bereavement uk, centrepoint, londonís air ambulance charity and tusk on august 08, 2019 in cowes, england photo by antony jonesgetty images
Kate wearing her Superga sneakers.
Antony JonesGetty Images
$64.95
$45.00 (31% off)
SHOP IT

With a slim silhouette and cotton material, Superga's Cortu sneakers are versatile enough to be worn with anything. You can dress down a sundress with these sneakers or take a cue from Kate by pairing them with trousers and a cute top. Best of all? This pair comes in a bunch of colors, so you can find a pair that matches your personal style. (FYI, Kate has the Cortu sneakers in white as well as a khaki colorway called "Sherwood Gum," which is unfortunately not on sale.)

Normally, Superga's Cortu sneakers usually cost $65. However, Amazon is selling them for way less. While prices vary by color and size, you can walk away with a pair for as low as $30. Royal-approved sneakers that are cute and cheap? *Adds to cart*

Shop more Amazon Fashion sales with slickdeals.

