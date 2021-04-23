Today's Top Stories
Amazon Is Taking 20 Percent Off Jennifer Aniston's Wolford Face Mask

I'll take three, please!

By Kelsey Mulvey
jennifer aniston
Getty Images

From the iconic "Rachel" haircut to her ageless glow, it's safe to say that Jennifer Aniston knows how to start a trend. Almost a year ago, the Friends alum snapped a selfie rocking a Wolford face mask—only to score a casual 6.8 million likes on the post. Now, if you want the mask for yourself, you're in luck. Amazon is currently taking 20 percent off of Wolford's beloved face mask.

Wolford Face Mask
SHOP IT

I know what you're probably thinking: "I already have a dozen of them at home." Sure, but considering masks will be a must-have for the foreseeable future, you might as well invest in one you actually want to wear and has Aniston's stamp of approval.

The magic lies in how this one is made. With a super-soft polyester, this mask is lightweight, breathable, and ridiculously comfortable. (Like, I could wear this on an international flight-comfortable.) Plus, the nose bridge is super adjustable, so you can get that snug fit. Best of all? It's machine washable, so you can wear it all the time. Turns out, Aniston really knows how to choose a mask. Rachel Green would be impressed!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

While Wolford's covetable mask usually costs $35, Amazon's discounting the price to $28 for an XS/S and $26.95 for a M/L. It's still pricey, but when you think about how much you'll use it, it'll pay for itself in no time.

Shop more Amazon sales with slickdeals.

