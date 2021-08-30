Ah, capitalism. The economic system that tells us to take a day off work to honor our labor, but still encourages us to contribute to the economy through a host of sales. Alas, if ordering something new helps you feel something during the hard times we're living through, by all means buy the top! And the candle! And the shoes! In preparation for the holiday, we've rounded up the best fashion, beauty, and home Labor Day deals, below, to shop now through Monday, September 6.

Fashion & Accessories

ThirdLove

Date: September 2-6

Discount: Save up to 30 percent off select offerings on sale including Washable Silk Collection, Organic Cotton Collection, WonderKit Pajamas, and Weekend Terry Pajamas

SHOP

Hanky Panky

Date: September 2-8

Discount: Up to 75 percent off select collections

SHOP

Kendra Scott

Date: September 1-6

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide + storewide and 25 percent off new text subscribers

SHOP

Richer Poorer

Date: September 2-6

Discount: 35 percent off select best-sellers

SHOP

Ted Baker

Date: August 31-September 6

Discount: Receive an extra 20 percent off sale product both in-store and online

SHOP

DL1961

Date: September 1-8

Discount: 15 percent off sitewide using code: LABORDAY15

SHOP

FRAME

Date: September 1-6

Discount: Additional 30 percent off markdowns

SHOP

Edie Parker

Date: September 3-6

Discount: 30 percent off handbags

SHOP

WARP + WEFT

Date: September 2-6

Discount: 40 percent off sitewide + 70 percent off warehouse sale using code: LABORDAY40

SHOP

Hanes

Date: September 2-13

Discount: Up to 50 percent off sweats, tees, and polos, plus select styles; buy 3+ save an additional 20 percent; Up to 50 percent off Ultimate underwear for the family

SHOP

Champion

Date: September 1-7

Discount: "But more, save more" event, which will include 15 percent off orders $75+; 20 percent off orders $100+; 25 percent off orders $150+

SHOP

Beauty



Joanna Vargas

Date: September 3-6

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: LABORDAY (bundles excluded)

SHOP

R+Co

Date: September 3-6

Discount: 20 percent off on orders $75+ using promo code: WEEKEND

SHOP

IGK

Date: September 3-6

Discount: BOGO half off shampoos & conditioners using code: BYEBYEBYE (liter sizes included)

SHOP

SEEN Hair Care

Date: September 4-6

Discount: Buy any two liter-sized products, get a complimentary SEEN moleskin notebook

SHOP

Home

Brooklinen

Date: September 1-8

Discount: 15 percent off sitewide (aside from Last Call items and Spaces partner products)

SHOP

Lulu + Georgia

Date: August 31-September 7

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: LABORDAY20 (exclusions apply)

SHOP

Saatchi Art

Date: September 2-7

Discount: 15 percent off originals of $1000+ using code: LABORDAY15; 10 percent off all other originals using code: LABORDAY10

SHOP

Society6

Date: August 30-September 7

Discount: 40 percent off wall art + yoga (art prints, framed art prints, tapestries, posters, canvas prints, framed mini art prints, mini art prints, metal prints, wood wall art, wall hangings, and yoga mats); 30 percent off home decor + bed & bath (throw pillows, rectangular pillows, floor pillows, throw blankets, blackout curtains, sheer curtains, wall clocks, wallpaper, wall murals, rugs, comforters, pillow shams, duvet covers, bath mats, shower curtains, hand & bath towels); 20 percent off everything else (excludes digital gift cards)

SHOP

abc Carpet & Home

Date: September 2-6

Discount: 25 percent off all rugs online, in Manhattan flagship, and in Brooklyn outlet

SHOP

NEST New York

Date: September 2-6

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide using code: FALL2021; Includes Blue Cypress and Snow Mini Votive with $50+ orders

SHOP

Flower by Edie Parker

Date: September 3-6

Discount: 20 percent off "fruit" items for "Fruits of Our Labor" sale

SHOP

Sunglass Hut

Date: August 31-September 6

Discount: $30 off in the U.S.

SHOP

The Container Store

Date: September 3-October 17

Discount: Save up to 25 percent on all Elfa products

SHOP

Outdoor Fellow

Date: September 1-7

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide plus free shipping (excludes subscription products) using code: LABORDAY25

Dates: 9/1 - 9/7

SHOP

This post will be updated with more sales as they become available.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io