25 Labor Day Sales to Shop on Your Day Off

By Rachel Epstein
best labor day sales 2021
Kathy Lo

Ah, capitalism. The economic system that tells us to take a day off work to honor our labor, but still encourages us to contribute to the economy through a host of sales. Alas, if ordering something new helps you feel something during the hard times we're living through, by all means buy the top! And the candle! And the shoes! In preparation for the holiday, we've rounded up the best fashion, beauty, and home Labor Day deals, below, to shop now through Monday, September 6.

Fashion & Accessories

ThirdLove

Date: September 2-6

Discount: Save up to 30 percent off select offerings on sale including Washable Silk Collection, Organic Cotton Collection, WonderKit Pajamas, and Weekend Terry Pajamas

SHOP

Hanky Panky

Date: September 2-8

Discount: Up to 75 percent off select collections

SHOP

Kendra Scott

Date: September 1-6

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide + storewide and 25 percent off new text subscribers

SHOP

Richer Poorer

Date: September 2-6

Discount: 35 percent off select best-sellers

      SHOP

      Ted Baker

      Date: August 31-September 6

      Discount: Receive an extra 20 percent off sale product both in-store and online

      SHOP

      DL1961

      Date: September 1-8

      Discount: 15 percent off sitewide using code: LABORDAY15

      SHOP

      FRAME

      Date: September 1-6

      Discount: Additional 30 percent off markdowns

      SHOP

      Edie Parker

      Date: September 3-6

      Discount: 30 percent off handbags

      SHOP

      WARP + WEFT

      Date: September 2-6

      Discount: 40 percent off sitewide + 70 percent off warehouse sale using code: LABORDAY40

      SHOP

      Hanes

      Date: September 2-13

      Discount: Up to 50 percent off sweats, tees, and polos, plus select styles; buy 3+ save an additional 20 percent; Up to 50 percent off Ultimate underwear for the family

          SHOP

          Champion

          Date: September 1-7

          Discount: "But more, save more" event, which will include 15 percent off orders $75+; 20 percent off orders $100+; 25 percent off orders $150+

          SHOP

          Beauty

              Joanna Vargas

              Date: September 3-6

              Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: LABORDAY (bundles excluded)

              SHOP

              R+Co

              Date: September 3-6

              Discount: 20 percent off on orders $75+ using promo code: WEEKEND

              SHOP

              IGK

              Date: September 3-6

              Discount: BOGO half off shampoos & conditioners using code: BYEBYEBYE (liter sizes included)

              SHOP

              SEEN Hair Care

              Date: September 4-6

              Discount: Buy any two liter-sized products, get a complimentary SEEN moleskin notebook

              SHOP

              Home

              Brooklinen

              Date: September 1-8

              Discount: 15 percent off sitewide (aside from Last Call items and Spaces partner products)

              SHOP

              Lulu + Georgia

              Date: August 31-September 7

              Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: LABORDAY20 (exclusions apply)

                  SHOP

                  Saatchi Art

                  Date: September 2-7

                  Discount: 15 percent off originals of $1000+ using code: LABORDAY15; 10 percent off all other originals using code: LABORDAY10

                      SHOP

                      Society6

                      Date: August 30-September 7

                      Discount: 40 percent off wall art + yoga (art prints, framed art prints, tapestries, posters, canvas prints, framed mini art prints, mini art prints, metal prints, wood wall art, wall hangings, and yoga mats); 30 percent off home decor + bed & bath (throw pillows, rectangular pillows, floor pillows, throw blankets, blackout curtains, sheer curtains, wall clocks, wallpaper, wall murals, rugs, comforters, pillow shams, duvet covers, bath mats, shower curtains, hand & bath towels); 20 percent off everything else (excludes digital gift cards)

                          SHOP

                          abc Carpet & Home

                          Date: September 2-6

                          Discount: 25 percent off all rugs online, in Manhattan flagship, and in Brooklyn outlet

                          SHOP

                          NEST New York

                          Date: September 2-6

                          Discount: 25 percent off sitewide using code: FALL2021; Includes Blue Cypress and Snow Mini Votive with $50+ orders

                          SHOP

                          Flower by Edie Parker

                          Date: September 3-6

                          Discount: 20 percent off "fruit" items for "Fruits of Our Labor" sale

                          SHOP

                          Sunglass Hut

                          Date: August 31-September 6

                          Discount: $30 off in the U.S.

                          SHOP

                          The Container Store

                          Date: September 3-October 17

                          Discount: Save up to 25 percent on all Elfa products

                          SHOP

                          Outdoor Fellow

                          Date: September 1-7

                          Discount: 25 percent off sitewide plus free shipping (excludes subscription products) using code: LABORDAY25

                          Dates: 9/1 - 9/7

                          SHOP

                                  This post will be updated with more sales as they become available.

