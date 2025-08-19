26 Affordable Fall Bags From Mango, Gap, and Madewell That Will Transform Your New-Season Wardrobe
Buttery suede and rich autumnal colors make these picks obsession-worthy.
Over the last couple of weeks, I've been on a shopping kick to transition my wardrobe from summer to fall. I've stocked my closet with plenty of transitional basics and fall trends, and added some autumnal brown sneakers and loafers to my footwear collection. The only thing that's left on my new-season wish list is fall-forward bags.
Whether it's a laptop-friendly tote or a shoulder bag fit for a night out, every fashion girl knows a purse can make a break a look. That's why I'm shopping for trendy bags that elevate my transitional outfits—all without breaking my budget. Naturally, my search led me to some of my favorite affordable retailers—Madewell, Mango, and Gap—where the new fall collections are filled with buttery suede, rich autumn colors, and chic designs.
After diving through the accessory offerings at all three brands, I'm convinced the list below includes all of fall's best affordable (and most in-demand) bags. Keep scrolling to shop purses that will make you feel like an It girl in the new season, and rest assured, each one is budget-friendly with a price tag of $250 and under.
Prepare for boho bags to have a major moment in the upcoming season.
Not only is this olive green shade a quintessential fall color, but it's so rich-looking, too.
I'm calling it now: Cow print will be an accessory trend to watch out for this fall.
Suede and studs make this a fall-forward take on a Katie Holmes-approved tote.
Wear this chocolate brown tote bag when you want to look more elevated with zero effort involved.
Bags with buckles and snap hooks were trending for summer, but this deep brown find screams "fall."
One reviewer wrote, "Feels like butter" about this tote bag, so that's all the reasoning I need to add it to my cart.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.