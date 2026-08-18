Tube Tops, Tanks, and Corsets—Margot Robbie's Euro Summer Looks Feature the Season's Biggest Trends
What white T-shirt?
Plain white tees, while classic and effortlessly cool, have fallen to the bottom of the Summer Shirt Trend leaderboard. It seems celebrities are on a mission to wear anything but the timeless staple right now. Last weekend, Margot Robbie hid all traces of white T-shirts in her Parisian hotel in favor of a tube top, tank top, and corset.
Following her arrival in early July, the Barbie actor has spent her Euro summer channeling the unfussiness of French girl fashion. On Friday, August 14, paparazzi spotted Robbie's bone-in bustier, which featured a square neckline and a curved, hip-revealing hem. Not only did the corset top revive the gothic Victorian-era glamour of her Wuthering Heights press tour, but it also hit on a big trend: Wiederhoft, McQueen, Carolina Herrera, and Erdem debuted similar styles on Spring/Summer 2026 runways.
To finish her off-duty outfit, Robbie committed to the all-black color story with a low-rise slip skirt from With Jéan, her beloved Le Teckel Bag by Alaïa, and the T-strap shoe trend.
While roaming a farmers market a few days later, Robbie debuted another anti-T-shirt option: a strapless tube top from Frankies Bikinis. The strawberry red bandeau, which is still available (for under $70!), tapped into another summer 2026 trend: stripes. She paired the look, seen on Loewe's and Ralph Lauren's stripe-splattered runways, with distressed jean shorts, suede dad sandals, and a baseball cap.
For her latest late-summer-inspired look on Aug. 17, Robbie layered a cropped tank beneath a billowy taupe jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. Robbie isn't the only A-lister to test compact tank tops this summer: Gigi Hadid and Dakota Johnson sported shorter hemlines in L.A., Paris, and every fashion hotspot in between. With an easy onesie, though, it just might be our favorite pairing of the season.
Take it from Robbie: Now's your chance to test all of those shirt trends still on your summer bucket list, because before you know it, long sleeves will be the norm once again. To serve some last-minute warm-weather looks, shop the Robbie-approved tube tops, tanks, and corsets below.
Shop Tube Tops, Tanks, and Corsets Inspired by Margot Robbie
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.