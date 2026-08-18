Plain white tees, while classic and effortlessly cool, have fallen to the bottom of the Summer Shirt Trend leaderboard. It seems celebrities are on a mission to wear anything but the timeless staple right now. Last weekend, Margot Robbie hid all traces of white T-shirts in her Parisian hotel in favor of a tube top, tank top, and corset.

Following her arrival in early July, the Barbie actor has spent her Euro summer channeling the unfussiness of French girl fashion. On Friday, August 14, paparazzi spotted Robbie's bone-in bustier, which featured a square neckline and a curved, hip-revealing hem. Not only did the corset top revive the gothic Victorian-era glamour of her Wuthering Heights press tour, but it also hit on a big trend: Wiederhoft, McQueen, Carolina Herrera, and Erdem debuted similar styles on Spring/Summer 2026 runways.

To finish her off-duty outfit, Robbie committed to the all-black color story with a low-rise slip skirt from With Jéan, her beloved Le Teckel Bag by Alaïa, and the T-strap shoe trend.

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Margot Robbie looked so chic in a corset top and matching midi skirt. (Image credit: Splash News)

While roaming a farmers market a few days later, Robbie debuted another anti-T-shirt option: a strapless tube top from Frankies Bikinis. The strawberry red bandeau, which is still available (for under $70!), tapped into another summer 2026 trend: stripes. She paired the look, seen on Loewe's and Ralph Lauren's stripe-splattered runways, with distressed jean shorts, suede dad sandals, and a baseball cap.

Once the weekend wrapped, Robbie dressed down in a tube top and denim shorts. (Image credit: Splash News)

Frankies Bikinis Destiny Knit Tube Top - Collegiate Stripe (Was $95) $66.50 at Frankies Bikinis

For her latest late-summer-inspired look on Aug. 17, Robbie layered a cropped tank beneath a billowy taupe jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. Robbie isn't the only A-lister to test compact tank tops this summer: Gigi Hadid and Dakota Johnson sported shorter hemlines in L.A., Paris, and every fashion hotspot in between. With an easy onesie, though, it just might be our favorite pairing of the season.

Most recently, Robbie returned to Paris's street style scene in a cropped tank top and a onesie. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Take it from Robbie: Now's your chance to test all of those shirt trends still on your summer bucket list, because before you know it, long sleeves will be the norm once again. To serve some last-minute warm-weather looks, shop the Robbie-approved tube tops, tanks, and corsets below.

Shop Tube Tops, Tanks, and Corsets Inspired by Margot Robbie

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TOPICS Margot Robbie