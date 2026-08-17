Dua Lipa Made Bloomers Look Surprisingly Chic in Italy
The divisive silhouette is still going strong.
With this August weather, I don't blame celebrities for ditching hard pants. Why would we risk overheating in tight trousers and denim when lightweight linen and drawstring balloon bottoms are more trendy anyway? On August 16, an 80-degree day in Italy, Dua Lipa left her jeans in her luggage and tested the bloomers trend around Portofino.
According to Lipa's picture-perfect Instagram grid, she celebrated her friend's upcoming wedding with the "ultimate girls weekend." Paparazzi spotted the group getting gelato at the famous Gelateria Gepi, but the pop star's summer-whites look from Chloé was the real treat.
Embracing her friend's bridal era (or reviving her own), Lipa paired the French label's lace-trimmed camisole with the matching, $2,890 Fluid Drawstring Pants in the "Iconic Milk" shade. Translation: The boho-chic cotton pair, complete with eyelet cut-outs, was a creamy white color.
Peach pink ribbons cinched the billowy legs right below the knees, giving the pants the bloomers treatment. To finish her vacation 'fit, the newlywed accessorized with strappy brown sandals and the same supersized Chanel tote that she wore to the airport last week.
Bloomers are one of the oldest trends to return to today's street style scene, dating back to the early 1850s. However, the loose silhouette has come a long way since its undergarment days.
Olivia Rodrigo and Madonna have previously embraced cropped, thigh-hugging bloomers. This summer, A-listers saved spots on their vacation packing lists for petticoat pants.
While exploring Tokyo, Elsa Hosk stacked the lace-trimmed bottoms beneath a light gray trench coat. Meanwhile, on the French Riviera, Bella Hadid wore the Karlo Bloomers from the L.A.-based label Somebodée as a cool-girl swimsuit cover-up. If you're a fan of the underwear-as-outerwear look, Hadid's style is still available—and for under $200.
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We've reached the worst part of summer, when we're over linen pants but are not ready to style fall trouser trends and jeans. For an effortlessly cool happy medium, shop the Lipa-approved bloomers below. To pull off the pants through autumn, consider styling them alongside a lacy button-down and an oversized denim jacket. I wouldn't be surprised if Lipa did the same.
Shop the Bloomers Trend Inspired by Dua Lipa
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.