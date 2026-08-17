With this August weather, I don't blame celebrities for ditching hard pants. Why would we risk overheating in tight trousers and denim when lightweight linen and drawstring balloon bottoms are more trendy anyway? On August 16, an 80-degree day in Italy, Dua Lipa left her jeans in her luggage and tested the bloomers trend around Portofino.

According to Lipa's picture-perfect Instagram grid, she celebrated her friend's upcoming wedding with the "ultimate girls weekend." Paparazzi spotted the group getting gelato at the famous Gelateria Gepi, but the pop star's summer-whites look from Chloé was the real treat.

Dua Lipa styled the bloomers trend in lieu of shorts around Italy. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Embracing her friend's bridal era (or reviving her own), Lipa paired the French label's lace-trimmed camisole with the matching, $2,890 Fluid Drawstring Pants in the "Iconic Milk" shade. Translation: The boho-chic cotton pair, complete with eyelet cut-outs, was a creamy white color.

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Peach pink ribbons cinched the billowy legs right below the knees, giving the pants the bloomers treatment. To finish her vacation 'fit, the newlywed accessorized with strappy brown sandals and the same supersized Chanel tote that she wore to the airport last week.

Bloomers are one of the oldest trends to return to today's street style scene, dating back to the early 1850s. However, the loose silhouette has come a long way since its undergarment days.

Olivia Rodrigo and Madonna have previously embraced cropped, thigh-hugging bloomers. This summer, A-listers saved spots on their vacation packing lists for petticoat pants.

Earlier this season, Elsa Hosk tested the bloomers trend in Tokyo. (Image credit: @elsahosk)

While exploring Tokyo, Elsa Hosk stacked the lace-trimmed bottoms beneath a light gray trench coat. Meanwhile, on the French Riviera, Bella Hadid wore the Karlo Bloomers from the L.A.-based label Somebodée as a cool-girl swimsuit cover-up. If you're a fan of the underwear-as-outerwear look, Hadid's style is still available—and for under $200.

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Dua Lipa's bloomers made for the perfect bikini cover-up. (Image credit: @dualipa)

We've reached the worst part of summer, when we're over linen pants but are not ready to style fall trouser trends and jeans. For an effortlessly cool happy medium, shop the Lipa-approved bloomers below. To pull off the pants through autumn, consider styling them alongside a lacy button-down and an oversized denim jacket. I wouldn't be surprised if Lipa did the same.

Shop the Bloomers Trend Inspired by Dua Lipa

TOPICS Dua Lipa