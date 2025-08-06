I Can't Stop Thinking About These Rich-Looking Finds From Zara's Fall Collection

Buttery suede, trendy colors, and elevated basics have me tossing out my monthly budget.

A zara model wearing the Limited Edition Suede Kaftan Dress and sunglasses standing in front of flowers
(Image credit: Zara)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

Was it 85 degrees outside in New York today? Yes. Does that stop me from thinking about fall fashion? Absolutely not. I've moved on from summer style to set my sights on transitional outfits and early fall trends. As such, my heart soared when I came across Zara's just-dropped fall collection.

Zara never fails to be ahead of the curve with its new-in section—while other retailers are pushing end-of-summer styles, Zara's transitional finds are top notch. As proof, just take a look at the retailer's recent fall drop. The collection is full of rich-looking finds to add to your fall wardrobe. While a little pricier than the rest of the collection, Zara's suede jackets are particularly a feast for the eyes. I'm also shopping the chocolate brown and plaid finds, because if the collection is any indication, they are about to be everywhere.

If you're ready to transform your wardrobe for fall, look no further than the best pieces from Zara's new arrivals below. Once you see the transitional dresses, luxe workwear, and elevated basics below, you, too, will be over warm-weather fashion for good.

Gold Button Wrap Shirt
ZARA
Gold Button Wrap Shirt

This blouse is so much cooler than your average button-down shirt.

ZARA, Cotton Gauze Blouse
ZARA
Cotton Gauze Blouse

Zara's new fall collection is proof that chocolate brown isn't going anywhere.

ZARA, Cotton Gauze Wide Leg Pants
ZARA
Cotton Gauze Wide Leg Pants

You'll be effortlessly cool in a rich brown matching set.

ZARA, Limited Edition Suede Draped Dress
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Draped Dress

Zara's limited edition suede collection is pure luxury, as you can tell with this rich-looking dress.

ZARA, Tassel Pleated Blouse
ZARA
Tassel Pleated Blouse

This top is a prime example of how to carry over summer's boho trend into the fall.

ZARA, Belted Pleated Midi Skirt
ZARA
Belted Pleated Midi Skirt

Add this skirt to your cart for a chic matching set or mix and match with the basics in your closet—either way, you can't go wrong.

ZARA, Zw Collection Ramie Plaid Shirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Ramie Plaid Shirt

This may be the coolest plaid print I've ever laid eyes on.

ZARA, Zw Collection Linen Blend Bomber
ZARA
Zw Collection Linen Blend Bomber

A lightweight jacket is a must-have to conquer summer-to-fall dressing.

ZARA, Pleated Midi Skirt
ZARA
Pleated Midi Skirt

Who said you can't wear white skirt outfits in the fall?

ZARA, Fringed Fitted Dress
ZARA
Fringed Fitted Dress

Whether you're heading on vacation or have a cocktail party on your calendar, this dress will serve you well.

ZARA, Zw Collection Limited Edition Suede Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition Suede Coat

This luxe suede coat will instantly make you feel like a million bucks.

ZARA, Zw Collection Balloon Sleeve Shirt Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Balloon Sleeve Shirt Dress

The next time you don't know what to wear to work, this shirtdress is an easy one-and-done outfit.

ZARA, Striped Oversized Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Striped Oversized Poplin Shirt

You can never have too many button-down shirts, especially in a trendy color.

ZARA, Suede Leather Jacket Zw Collection Limited Edition
ZARA
Suede Leather Jacket Zw Collection Limited Edition

If I had this suede jacket in my closet, I'd wear it with my entire fall wardrobe.

ZARA, Lace Strappy Top
ZARA
Lace Strappy Top

Add a touch of Victorian romance, a leading fall trend, to your basics wardrobe with this tank top.

ZARA, Fringed Satin Effect Top
ZARA
Fringed Satin Effect Top

I don't think I'll ever get over the elegance of scarf tops.

Textured Knit Long Top
ZARA
Textured Knit Long Top

Why wear a basic tank top when this elevated textured version exists?

Limited Edition Suede Baggy Pants
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Baggy Pants

My fellow MC editors can't stop talking about the cobalt blue suede pieces in Zara's new collection, and it's not too hard to see why.

Combination Midi Dress
ZARA
Combination Midi Dress

Ivory and chocolate brown is the elegant color combination I want to wear all season long.

ZARA, Puffed Bomber Jacket Zw Collection
ZARA
Puffed Bomber Jacket Zw Collection

Expect to see olive green everywhere in the next couple of months.

Limited Edition Suede Leather Pocket Shirt
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Leather Pocket Shirt

Summer's butter yellow craze may be slowing down, but this suede find has reignited my love for the shade.

ZARA, Zw Collection Plaid Maxi Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Plaid Maxi Skirt

I'm calling it now: Plaid will be the It print of fall 2025.

ZARA, Linen Cotton Shirt
ZARA
Linen Cotton Shirt

This versatile top pairs seamlessly with all of your skirts, Bermuda shorts, and denim.

ZARA, Polyamide Lace Top
ZARA
Polyamide Lace Top

This lacy top is sure to elevate your going-out outfits.

Zw Collection Asymmetric Ruffled Midi Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Asymmetric Ruffled Midi Skirt

This ruffled skirt is nothing short of enchanting.

ZARA, Fine Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Fine Knit Cardigan

This pretty purple sweater is just what you need to tackle transitional weather.

Limited Edition Suede Kaftan Dress
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Kaftan Dress

Kaftan dresses aren't just for the summer—this suede version feels on brand for the new season.

TOPICS
Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.