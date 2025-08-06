I Can't Stop Thinking About These Rich-Looking Finds From Zara's Fall Collection

Was it 85 degrees outside in New York today? Yes. Does that stop me from thinking about fall fashion? Absolutely not. I've moved on from summer style to set my sights on transitional outfits and early fall trends. As such, my heart soared when I came across Zara's just-dropped fall collection.

Zara never fails to be ahead of the curve with its new-in section—while other retailers are pushing end-of-summer styles, Zara's transitional finds are top notch. As proof, just take a look at the retailer's recent fall drop. The collection is full of rich-looking finds to add to your fall wardrobe. While a little pricier than the rest of the collection, Zara's suede jackets are particularly a feast for the eyes. I'm also shopping the chocolate brown and plaid finds, because if the collection is any indication, they are about to be everywhere.

If you're ready to transform your wardrobe for fall, look no further than the best pieces from Zara's new arrivals below. Once you see the transitional dresses, luxe workwear, and elevated basics below, you, too, will be over warm-weather fashion for good.

