I Can't Stop Thinking About These Rich-Looking Finds From Zara's Fall Collection
Buttery suede, trendy colors, and elevated basics have me tossing out my monthly budget.
Was it 85 degrees outside in New York today? Yes. Does that stop me from thinking about fall fashion? Absolutely not. I've moved on from summer style to set my sights on transitional outfits and early fall trends. As such, my heart soared when I came across Zara's just-dropped fall collection.
Zara never fails to be ahead of the curve with its new-in section—while other retailers are pushing end-of-summer styles, Zara's transitional finds are top notch. As proof, just take a look at the retailer's recent fall drop. The collection is full of rich-looking finds to add to your fall wardrobe. While a little pricier than the rest of the collection, Zara's suede jackets are particularly a feast for the eyes. I'm also shopping the chocolate brown and plaid finds, because if the collection is any indication, they are about to be everywhere.
If you're ready to transform your wardrobe for fall, look no further than the best pieces from Zara's new arrivals below. Once you see the transitional dresses, luxe workwear, and elevated basics below, you, too, will be over warm-weather fashion for good.
This top is a prime example of how to carry over summer's boho trend into the fall.
A lightweight jacket is a must-have to conquer summer-to-fall dressing.
The next time you don't know what to wear to work, this shirtdress is an easy one-and-done outfit.
You can never have too many button-down shirts, especially in a trendy color.
My fellow MC editors can't stop talking about the cobalt blue suede pieces in Zara's new collection, and it's not too hard to see why.
Ivory and chocolate brown is the elegant color combination I want to wear all season long.
Expect to see olive green everywhere in the next couple of months.
Summer's butter yellow craze may be slowing down, but this suede find has reignited my love for the shade.
This versatile top pairs seamlessly with all of your skirts, Bermuda shorts, and denim.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.